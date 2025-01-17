iifl-logo-icon 1
Evexia Lifecare Ltd Peer Comparison

3.43
(-2.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

EVEXIA LIFECARE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,397.4

102.532,80,119.66627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

801.65

61.8929,154.0672.160.78658.2871.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

209.45

15.5316,901.96618.082.8712,384.6950.08

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

673.3

205.0614,992.5723.010.21249.8364.86

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

71.44

80.5610,513.538.1601.569.58

