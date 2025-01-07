Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.67
97.41
67.75
177.53
yoy growth (%)
-47.97
43.77
-61.83
422.71
Raw materials
-47.26
-95.62
-65.21
-175.39
As % of sales
93.27
98.16
96.25
98.79
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.15
-0.59
-0.2
As % of sales
0.88
0.15
0.87
0.11
Other costs
-75.25
-0.42
-1.78
-0.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
148.48
0.43
2.63
0.37
Operating profit
-72.29
1.21
0.16
1.26
OPM
-142.65
1.24
0.23
0.71
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.3
-0.17
-0.07
Interest expense
0
-0.2
-0.01
-0.02
Other income
74.39
4.2
1.27
0.16
Profit before tax
1.85
4.9
1.23
1.33
Taxes
-0.6
-1.42
-0.19
-0.43
Tax rate
-32.57
-29.09
-16.03
-32.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.25
3.47
1.04
0.89
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.59
0
Net profit
1.25
3.47
0.44
0.89
yoy growth (%)
-64
680.43
-50.26
457.11
NPM
2.47
3.57
0.65
0.5
