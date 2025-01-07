iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Evexia Lifecare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.36
(-1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Evexia Lifecare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.67

97.41

67.75

177.53

yoy growth (%)

-47.97

43.77

-61.83

422.71

Raw materials

-47.26

-95.62

-65.21

-175.39

As % of sales

93.27

98.16

96.25

98.79

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.15

-0.59

-0.2

As % of sales

0.88

0.15

0.87

0.11

Other costs

-75.25

-0.42

-1.78

-0.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

148.48

0.43

2.63

0.37

Operating profit

-72.29

1.21

0.16

1.26

OPM

-142.65

1.24

0.23

0.71

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.3

-0.17

-0.07

Interest expense

0

-0.2

-0.01

-0.02

Other income

74.39

4.2

1.27

0.16

Profit before tax

1.85

4.9

1.23

1.33

Taxes

-0.6

-1.42

-0.19

-0.43

Tax rate

-32.57

-29.09

-16.03

-32.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.25

3.47

1.04

0.89

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.59

0

Net profit

1.25

3.47

0.44

0.89

yoy growth (%)

-64

680.43

-50.26

457.11

NPM

2.47

3.57

0.65

0.5

Evexia Lifecare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Evexia Lifecare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.