Evexia Lifecare Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
31.57
44.78
55.51
90.76
44.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.57
44.78
55.51
90.76
44.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
1.7
0.06
2.02
11.65
Total Income
31.57
46.48
55.56
92.79
56.15
Total Expenditure
32.65
44.05
53.86
91.39
51.82
PBIDT
-1.08
2.43
1.7
1.4
4.33
Interest
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
PBDT
-1.09
2.41
1.68
1.38
4.32
Depreciation
0.26
0.29
0.17
0.19
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.55
0.38
0.31
1.21
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.35
1.56
1.14
0.88
2.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.35
1.56
1.14
0.88
2.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.35
1.56
1.14
0.88
2.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
0.03
0.18
0.14
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
66.44
61.93
61.93
61.93
61.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.42
5.42
3.06
1.54
9.72
PBDTM(%)
-3.45
5.38
3.02
1.52
9.7
PATM(%)
-4.27
3.48
2.05
0.96
6.47
