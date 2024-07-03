iifl-logo-icon 1
Evexia Lifecare Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.31
(-2.07%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

31.57

44.78

55.51

90.76

44.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.57

44.78

55.51

90.76

44.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

1.7

0.06

2.02

11.65

Total Income

31.57

46.48

55.56

92.79

56.15

Total Expenditure

32.65

44.05

53.86

91.39

51.82

PBIDT

-1.08

2.43

1.7

1.4

4.33

Interest

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

PBDT

-1.09

2.41

1.68

1.38

4.32

Depreciation

0.26

0.29

0.17

0.19

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.55

0.38

0.31

1.21

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.35

1.56

1.14

0.88

2.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.35

1.56

1.14

0.88

2.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.35

1.56

1.14

0.88

2.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

0.03

0.18

0.14

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

66.44

61.93

61.93

61.93

61.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.42

5.42

3.06

1.54

9.72

PBDTM(%)

-3.45

5.38

3.02

1.52

9.7

PATM(%)

-4.27

3.48

2.05

0.96

6.47

Evexia Lifecare: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Evexia Lifecare Ltd

