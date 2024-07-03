Summary

Evexia Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated with the name Jal Hi Power Petrochem Limited on November 11, 1990, which later on changed to Atreya Petrochem Limited on 21 September 2000. In 2016, the Company again changed its name from Atreya Petrochem Limited to Kavit Industries Limited on December 27, 2010. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Kavit Industries Limited to Evexia Lifecare Limited on December 01, 2020. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and production of edible oil, agricultural products and trading of chemicals. The company was established to manufacture petrochemical downstream products such as specialty oils, petroleum sulphonates, solvents, etc. for industrial applications such as rubber, leather, ink and paint industries. It has an up to date processing plant situated at Tundav Village in Gujarat on an eight- acre plot. Moroever, its plant is classified as Mini-Refinery to process crude oil and hydrocarbons to various end products. The Company produces many products like ERL 15W40 (API-CF4), APL20W40 (API-CF), ECY 4T OIL (API-SL), ECY 2T (API-TC), ERL GEAR EP90 (GL-4), ERL GEAR EP140 (GL-4), and many others which can be used for equipment s like Auto, Car LMV, Trucks, Buses, Excavators, Tippers & Dozers Fitted with Tata, Ashok layland, Iveco, Hino engines as well as two wheeler, three wheeler, LMV, Commercial vehicles, Tractors, MUV such as Safari, Scorpio, Sumo etc. & heavy-duty commercial vehicles.During the year 2016,

