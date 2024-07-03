iifl-logo-icon 1
Evexia Lifecare Ltd Share Price

3.44
(-0.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.45
  • Day's High3.5
  • 52 Wk High4.4
  • Prev. Close3.45
  • Day's Low3.29
  • 52 Wk Low 1.94
  • Turnover (lac)83.62
  • P/E345
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.16
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)645.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Evexia Lifecare Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Evexia Lifecare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Evexia Lifecare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.86%

Non-Promoter- 1.67%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 92.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Evexia Lifecare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.8

66.44

61.93

61.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.1

24.91

18.42

17.59

Net Worth

104.9

91.35

80.35

79.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.67

97.41

67.75

177.53

yoy growth (%)

-47.97

43.77

-61.83

422.71

Raw materials

-47.26

-95.62

-65.21

-175.39

As % of sales

93.27

98.16

96.25

98.79

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.15

-0.59

-0.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

4.9

1.23

1.33

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.3

-0.17

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.6

-1.42

-0.19

-0.43

Working capital

-9.07

15.39

-68.25

103.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.97

43.77

-61.83

422.71

Op profit growth

-6,071.13

654.1

-87.35

-3,210.53

EBIT growth

-63.47

306.53

-7.21

323.23

Net profit growth

-64

680.43

-50.26

457.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

56.29

69.55

75.51

106.63

100.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.29

69.55

75.51

106.63

100.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.87

1.88

0.07

74.4

11.72

Evexia Lifecare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Evexia Lifecare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayesh R Thakkar

Independent Director

Kartik Mistry

Independent Director

Chandresh Kumar Vishnubhai Kahar

Independent Director

Hasmukhbhai Thakkar

Independent Director

Naresh Arvindbhai Patel

Independent Director

Payal Gajjar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parul Samalia

Independent Director

Parth Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Evexia Lifecare Ltd

Summary

Evexia Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated with the name Jal Hi Power Petrochem Limited on November 11, 1990, which later on changed to Atreya Petrochem Limited on 21 September 2000. In 2016, the Company again changed its name from Atreya Petrochem Limited to Kavit Industries Limited on December 27, 2010. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Kavit Industries Limited to Evexia Lifecare Limited on December 01, 2020. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and production of edible oil, agricultural products and trading of chemicals. The company was established to manufacture petrochemical downstream products such as specialty oils, petroleum sulphonates, solvents, etc. for industrial applications such as rubber, leather, ink and paint industries. It has an up to date processing plant situated at Tundav Village in Gujarat on an eight- acre plot. Moroever, its plant is classified as Mini-Refinery to process crude oil and hydrocarbons to various end products. The Company produces many products like ERL 15W40 (API-CF4), APL20W40 (API-CF), ECY 4T OIL (API-SL), ECY 2T (API-TC), ERL GEAR EP90 (GL-4), ERL GEAR EP140 (GL-4), and many others which can be used for equipment s like Auto, Car LMV, Trucks, Buses, Excavators, Tippers & Dozers Fitted with Tata, Ashok layland, Iveco, Hino engines as well as two wheeler, three wheeler, LMV, Commercial vehicles, Tractors, MUV such as Safari, Scorpio, Sumo etc. & heavy-duty commercial vehicles.During the year 2016,
Company FAQs

What is the Evexia Lifecare Ltd share price today?

The Evexia Lifecare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Evexia Lifecare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Evexia Lifecare Ltd is ₹645.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Evexia Lifecare Ltd is 345 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Evexia Lifecare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Evexia Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Evexia Lifecare Ltd is ₹1.94 and ₹4.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Evexia Lifecare Ltd?

Evexia Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.25%, 3 Years at -13.39%, 1 Year at 68.29%, 6 Month at 39.68%, 3 Month at -13.32% and 1 Month at -8.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Evexia Lifecare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Evexia Lifecare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.87 %
Institutions - 1.66 %
Public - 92.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Evexia Lifecare Ltd

Information
Share Price Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

