SectorTrading
Open₹3.45
Prev. Close₹3.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹83.62
Day's High₹3.5
Day's Low₹3.29
52 Week's High₹4.4
52 Week's Low₹1.94
Book Value₹2.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)645.8
P/E345
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.8
66.44
61.93
61.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.1
24.91
18.42
17.59
Net Worth
104.9
91.35
80.35
79.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.67
97.41
67.75
177.53
yoy growth (%)
-47.97
43.77
-61.83
422.71
Raw materials
-47.26
-95.62
-65.21
-175.39
As % of sales
93.27
98.16
96.25
98.79
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.15
-0.59
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
4.9
1.23
1.33
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.3
-0.17
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.6
-1.42
-0.19
-0.43
Working capital
-9.07
15.39
-68.25
103.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.97
43.77
-61.83
422.71
Op profit growth
-6,071.13
654.1
-87.35
-3,210.53
EBIT growth
-63.47
306.53
-7.21
323.23
Net profit growth
-64
680.43
-50.26
457.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
56.29
69.55
75.51
106.63
100.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.29
69.55
75.51
106.63
100.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.87
1.88
0.07
74.4
11.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayesh R Thakkar
Independent Director
Kartik Mistry
Independent Director
Chandresh Kumar Vishnubhai Kahar
Independent Director
Hasmukhbhai Thakkar
Independent Director
Naresh Arvindbhai Patel
Independent Director
Payal Gajjar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Samalia
Independent Director
Parth Patel
Reports by Evexia Lifecare Ltd
Summary
Evexia Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated with the name Jal Hi Power Petrochem Limited on November 11, 1990, which later on changed to Atreya Petrochem Limited on 21 September 2000. In 2016, the Company again changed its name from Atreya Petrochem Limited to Kavit Industries Limited on December 27, 2010. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Kavit Industries Limited to Evexia Lifecare Limited on December 01, 2020. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and production of edible oil, agricultural products and trading of chemicals. The company was established to manufacture petrochemical downstream products such as specialty oils, petroleum sulphonates, solvents, etc. for industrial applications such as rubber, leather, ink and paint industries. It has an up to date processing plant situated at Tundav Village in Gujarat on an eight- acre plot. Moroever, its plant is classified as Mini-Refinery to process crude oil and hydrocarbons to various end products. The Company produces many products like ERL 15W40 (API-CF4), APL20W40 (API-CF), ECY 4T OIL (API-SL), ECY 2T (API-TC), ERL GEAR EP90 (GL-4), ERL GEAR EP140 (GL-4), and many others which can be used for equipment s like Auto, Car LMV, Trucks, Buses, Excavators, Tippers & Dozers Fitted with Tata, Ashok layland, Iveco, Hino engines as well as two wheeler, three wheeler, LMV, Commercial vehicles, Tractors, MUV such as Safari, Scorpio, Sumo etc. & heavy-duty commercial vehicles.During the year 2016,
The Evexia Lifecare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Evexia Lifecare Ltd is ₹645.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Evexia Lifecare Ltd is 345 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Evexia Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Evexia Lifecare Ltd is ₹1.94 and ₹4.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Evexia Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.25%, 3 Years at -13.39%, 1 Year at 68.29%, 6 Month at 39.68%, 3 Month at -13.32% and 1 Month at -8.24%.
