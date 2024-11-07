|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Aug 2024
|24 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|Annual General Meeting Enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 07,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
