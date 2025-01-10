Evexia Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.8
66.44
61.93
61.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.1
24.91
18.42
17.59
Net Worth
104.9
91.35
80.35
79.52
Minority Interest
Debt
682.78
694.61
5.65
6.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.15
0.17
0.11
0
Total Liabilities
787.83
786.13
86.11
86.22
Fixed Assets
10.72
10.98
11.09
8.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
698.81
698.81
0.92
0.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.06
Networking Capital
77.91
76.26
72.99
76.04
Inventories
0.47
1.11
0.38
0.06
Inventory Days
0.43
Sundry Debtors
40.94
28.49
11.83
45.45
Debtor Days
327.34
Other Current Assets
100.9
96.49
99.47
83.03
Sundry Creditors
-24.48
-31.25
-22.25
-29.12
Creditor Days
209.73
Other Current Liabilities
-39.92
-18.58
-16.44
-23.38
Cash
0.39
0.07
1.13
0.36
Total Assets
787.83
786.12
86.13
86.23
