PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202414 Dec 2024
Enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 13,2024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14,2024 In continuation to our letter dated November 09,2024 regarding the intimation of the date of Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on November 13, 2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended September 30,2024, we hereby inform you that meeting is being postponed and rescheduled on November 14, 2024 due to unavailability of the auditor. Further, in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading as amended, the Trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting of the Board for all designated persons. Enclosed herewith Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held 14.11.2024 In continuation to our letter dated November 14, 2024 regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 14.11.2024, we would like to draw your attention that due to inadvertence the copies of Consolidated Financial Results and resignation letter of Auditor were not attached and hence the revised outcome with necessary attachments are hereby being submitted. Kindly read this copy along with our submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Enclosed herewith Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby update that Board Meeting which was scheduled on November 13,2024 is rescheduled to November 14,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 07,2024.
Board Meeting12 Oct 202412 Oct 2024
PFA outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 12,2024
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
PFA outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.10.2024
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 25,2024.
Board Meeting20 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Prior Intimation Disclosure for issuance of convertible warrants and equity shares on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising activity. Please find attached outcome of the board meeting held on September 16,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday August 09 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. PFA the outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26,2024
Board Meeting22 Jun 202422 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 22,2024.
Board Meeting17 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 17,2024
Board Meeting6 May 202425 Apr 2024
Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Other Business Matters Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is with reference to our earlier intimation dated April 25, 2024, regarding our Board Meeting to be held on May 03, 2024. It may please be noted that due to certain exigencies, the meeting of Board of Directors is now rescheduled & to be held Monday, May 06, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Enclosed herewith Audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please find attached revised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on April 05, 2024
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting28 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items ad mentioned in the attached Letter. Outcome for Separate meeting of Independent Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Evexia Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 09th February 2024 Outcome of the eighth (08/2023-24) Board Meeting of the directors. Financial Result for quarter ended on December 31, 2023 Change in RTA Change in Directorate. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

