|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Nov 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|PFA the outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 The Company has made an application with Registrar of the Companies foe extension of AGM of the Company for FY 2023-24 for the reason as mentioned in the letter attached herewith. The revised schedule of 33rd AGM of the Company including time, venue and other relevant details including but not limited to e-voting period, date of entitlement to vote, closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books etc., as may be applicable shall be intimated in accordance with the applicable laws. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024) Enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 07,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024) Enclosed herewith Proceedings of the AGM of the company held on November 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Enclosed herewith Voting Results and Scrutinizers report for the AGM held on November 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.