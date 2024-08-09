iifl-logo-icon 1
Evexia Lifecare Ltd AGM

3.2
(4.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:54:00 AM

Evexia Lifecare CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Nov 20249 Aug 2024
PFA the outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 The Company has made an application with Registrar of the Companies foe extension of AGM of the Company for FY 2023-24 for the reason as mentioned in the letter attached herewith. The revised schedule of 33rd AGM of the Company including time, venue and other relevant details including but not limited to e-voting period, date of entitlement to vote, closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books etc., as may be applicable shall be intimated in accordance with the applicable laws. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024) Enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 07,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024) Enclosed herewith Proceedings of the AGM of the company held on November 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Enclosed herewith Voting Results and Scrutinizers report for the AGM held on November 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)

