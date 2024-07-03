Evexia Lifecare Ltd Summary

Evexia Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated with the name Jal Hi Power Petrochem Limited on November 11, 1990, which later on changed to Atreya Petrochem Limited on 21 September 2000. In 2016, the Company again changed its name from Atreya Petrochem Limited to Kavit Industries Limited on December 27, 2010. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Kavit Industries Limited to Evexia Lifecare Limited on December 01, 2020. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and production of edible oil, agricultural products and trading of chemicals. The company was established to manufacture petrochemical downstream products such as specialty oils, petroleum sulphonates, solvents, etc. for industrial applications such as rubber, leather, ink and paint industries. It has an up to date processing plant situated at Tundav Village in Gujarat on an eight- acre plot. Moroever, its plant is classified as Mini-Refinery to process crude oil and hydrocarbons to various end products. The Company produces many products like ERL 15W40 (API-CF4), APL20W40 (API-CF), ECY 4T OIL (API-SL), ECY 2T (API-TC), ERL GEAR EP90 (GL-4), ERL GEAR EP140 (GL-4), and many others which can be used for equipment s like Auto, Car LMV, Trucks, Buses, Excavators, Tippers & Dozers Fitted with Tata, Ashok layland, Iveco, Hino engines as well as two wheeler, three wheeler, LMV, Commercial vehicles, Tractors, MUV such as Safari, Scorpio, Sumo etc. & heavy-duty commercial vehicles.During the year 2016, the Company has subsidiary Company, namely, Kavit Green Energy Private Limited.The Board in its meeting held on 07 February 2017 had in-principally approved to raise funds aggregating up to Rs. 25 Crores through issue of Equity shares or convertible equity warrants on preferential basis to promoter or non-promoters as per provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009. However, the implementation of said proposal is currently stayed due to overall business conditions and fund raising exercise may be revived at an appropriate time in future.During the year 2017, the Company had 5 subsidiary Companies, namely, Kavit Infoline Private Ltd, Kavit Swachh Organic Food Private Ltd, Kavit Edible Oil Ltd, Kavit Infra Project Private Ltd and Kavit Green Energy Private Ltd.During the year 2019, the Company had 5 subsidiary Companies, namely, Kavit Infoline Private Ltd, Kavit Swachh Organic Food Private Ltd, Kavit Foods Private Ltd, Kavit Edible Oil Ltd and Kavit Infra Project Private Ltd.