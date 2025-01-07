Explicit Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.27
9.27
9.27
9.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.36
-1.37
-1.38
-1.11
Net Worth
7.91
7.9
7.89
8.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.91
7.9
7.89
8.16
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.49
0.53
1.51
1.57
Inventories
0.45
0.52
1.49
1.89
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.09
0.04
0.05
0.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.03
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.03
0
-0.35
Cash
1.19
1.59
0.71
0.37
Total Assets
1.69
2.13
2.22
1.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.