Explicit Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.16
-0.19
-5.14
-0.94
Other operating items
Operating
0.16
-0.19
-5.14
-0.94
Capital expenditure
0
-0.11
0
0
Free cash flow
0.16
-0.3
-5.14
-0.94
Equity raised
-2.6
-2.84
-2.33
-1.82
Investing
-0.44
-0.13
-0.28
0.8
Financing
0
0
0.02
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.88
-3.27
-7.73
-1.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.