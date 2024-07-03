SectorFinance
Open₹7.49
Prev. Close₹7.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹7.49
Day's Low₹7.49
52 Week's High₹9.13
52 Week's Low₹5.06
Book Value₹8.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.94
P/E57.62
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.27
9.27
9.27
9.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.36
-1.37
-1.38
-1.11
Net Worth
7.91
7.9
7.89
8.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.16
-0.19
-5.14
-0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & Company Secretary
Avinash Mainkar
Non Executive Director
Gopal Dave
Independent Director
Pushparaj Mayekar
Independent Director
Jitendra Bbanushali
Managing Director
Rajesh Nanda
Independent Director
Hetal Bhanushali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Explicit Finance Ltd
Summary
Explicit Finance Limited (formerly known as Shubhyog Finlease Ltd) was incorporated in 1994 and is registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). It is engaged in Secondary capital market activities and also provide a wide range of services including Individual/ Corporate Finance; Loans against Shares and securities; Loans against property and Financial Consultancy Services.The Company is managed by finance professionals, each having more than a decade of experience in their relevant field. It is operating from Mumbai, Financial Capital of India. At present, the Company deal mainly into Investments, Trading in Securities and Finance activities. It started with a paid up capital of Rs. 2.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995 and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Read More
The Explicit Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Explicit Finance Ltd is ₹6.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Explicit Finance Ltd is 57.62 and 0.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Explicit Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Explicit Finance Ltd is ₹5.06 and ₹9.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Explicit Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.08%, 3 Years at 24.30%, 1 Year at 19.08%, 6 Month at 23.19%, 3 Month at 21.00% and 1 Month at 1.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.