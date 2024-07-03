iifl-logo-icon 1
Explicit Finance Ltd Share Price

7.49
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.49
  • Day's High7.49
  • 52 Wk High9.13
  • Prev. Close7.49
  • Day's Low7.49
  • 52 Wk Low 5.06
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E57.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.47
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.94
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Explicit Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.49

Prev. Close

7.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

7.49

Day's Low

7.49

52 Week's High

9.13

52 Week's Low

5.06

Book Value

8.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.94

P/E

57.62

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Explicit Finance Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Explicit Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Explicit Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.09%

Non-Promoter- 87.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Explicit Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.27

9.27

9.27

9.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.36

-1.37

-1.38

-1.11

Net Worth

7.91

7.9

7.89

8.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.16

-0.19

-5.14

-0.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Explicit Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Explicit Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & Company Secretary

Avinash Mainkar

Non Executive Director

Gopal Dave

Independent Director

Pushparaj Mayekar

Independent Director

Jitendra Bbanushali

Managing Director

Rajesh Nanda

Independent Director

Hetal Bhanushali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Explicit Finance Ltd

Summary

Explicit Finance Limited (formerly known as Shubhyog Finlease Ltd) was incorporated in 1994 and is registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). It is engaged in Secondary capital market activities and also provide a wide range of services including Individual/ Corporate Finance; Loans against Shares and securities; Loans against property and Financial Consultancy Services.The Company is managed by finance professionals, each having more than a decade of experience in their relevant field. It is operating from Mumbai, Financial Capital of India. At present, the Company deal mainly into Investments, Trading in Securities and Finance activities. It started with a paid up capital of Rs. 2.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995 and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Company FAQs

What is the Explicit Finance Ltd share price today?

The Explicit Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Explicit Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Explicit Finance Ltd is ₹6.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Explicit Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Explicit Finance Ltd is 57.62 and 0.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Explicit Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Explicit Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Explicit Finance Ltd is ₹5.06 and ₹9.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Explicit Finance Ltd?

Explicit Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.08%, 3 Years at 24.30%, 1 Year at 19.08%, 6 Month at 23.19%, 3 Month at 21.00% and 1 Month at 1.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Explicit Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Explicit Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.91 %

