|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly find enclosed herewith Annual Report for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Paper Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Kindly find enclosed herewith Outcome of Annual General Meeting of Members held today on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.