iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Explicit Finance Ltd Company Summary

7.86
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:41:00 PM

Explicit Finance Ltd Summary

Explicit Finance Limited (formerly known as Shubhyog Finlease Ltd) was incorporated in 1994 and is registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). It is engaged in Secondary capital market activities and also provide a wide range of services including Individual/ Corporate Finance; Loans against Shares and securities; Loans against property and Financial Consultancy Services.The Company is managed by finance professionals, each having more than a decade of experience in their relevant field. It is operating from Mumbai, Financial Capital of India. At present, the Company deal mainly into Investments, Trading in Securities and Finance activities. It started with a paid up capital of Rs. 2.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995 and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.