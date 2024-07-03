Explicit Finance Limited (formerly known as Shubhyog Finlease Ltd) was incorporated in 1994 and is registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). It is engaged in Secondary capital market activities and also provide a wide range of services including Individual/ Corporate Finance; Loans against Shares and securities; Loans against property and Financial Consultancy Services.The Company is managed by finance professionals, each having more than a decade of experience in their relevant field. It is operating from Mumbai, Financial Capital of India. At present, the Company deal mainly into Investments, Trading in Securities and Finance activities. It started with a paid up capital of Rs. 2.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995 and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
