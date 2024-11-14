|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter and six months ended 30/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. To include Mr Rajesh Nanda in promoters group; 3. To approve Directors Report for year ended March 31 2024; 4. To approve notice convening Annual General Meeting; 5. To fix time date and venue of Annual General Meeting; 6. To fix cut -off date for dispatch of notice; 7. To fix cut -off date fore-voting; 8. To fix book closure dates; 9. To appoint scrutiniser; 10. Any other item with permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Routine business matters; 2) To approve notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting; 3) To fix time date and venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting; 4) To fix cut - off date for dispatch of notice; 5) To fix cut - off date for e-voting; 6) To fix book closure dates; 7) To appoint scrutiniser; 8) Any other item with permission of chair Dear Sir/Madam, Enclosed is outcome of board meeting held today, July 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 3 1 2024. 2) To appoint Vishal Manseta Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3) To appoint Mr. Nirmal Singh Raju having DIN:10636825 as an Independent Director. 4) To transact any other business with the permission of the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 312023. 2) To appoint Mr. Vishal N. Manseta Practicing Company Secretary as secretarial auditor for FY 2023-24. 3) To appoint Mr. Vishal N. Manseta Practicing Company Secretary to conduct compliance audit for FY 2023-24. 4) Any other item with permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
