iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Explicit Finance Ltd Board Meeting

7.15
(-4.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Explicit Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter and six months ended 30/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. To include Mr Rajesh Nanda in promoters group; 3. To approve Directors Report for year ended March 31 2024; 4. To approve notice convening Annual General Meeting; 5. To fix time date and venue of Annual General Meeting; 6. To fix cut -off date for dispatch of notice; 7. To fix cut -off date fore-voting; 8. To fix book closure dates; 9. To appoint scrutiniser; 10. Any other item with permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Routine business matters; 2) To approve notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting; 3) To fix time date and venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting; 4) To fix cut - off date for dispatch of notice; 5) To fix cut - off date for e-voting; 6) To fix book closure dates; 7) To appoint scrutiniser; 8) Any other item with permission of chair Dear Sir/Madam, Enclosed is outcome of board meeting held today, July 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 3 1 2024. 2) To appoint Vishal Manseta Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3) To appoint Mr. Nirmal Singh Raju having DIN:10636825 as an Independent Director. 4) To transact any other business with the permission of the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 312023. 2) To appoint Mr. Vishal N. Manseta Practicing Company Secretary as secretarial auditor for FY 2023-24. 3) To appoint Mr. Vishal N. Manseta Practicing Company Secretary to conduct compliance audit for FY 2023-24. 4) Any other item with permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Explicit Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Explicit Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.