|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Jul 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Dear Sir/Madam, Enclosed is outcome of board meeting held today, July 10, 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly find enclosed here with notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Kindly find enclosed herewith Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
