Expo Gas Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.6
0.67
1.05
0.82
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.61
-0.64
-0.63
Tax paid
-3.01
-0.31
-0.96
-0.71
Working capital
-3.06
11.49
3.52
1.53
Other operating items
Operating
-6.03
11.23
2.97
0.99
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.23
0.19
0.01
Free cash flow
-6.02
11.47
3.16
1
Equity raised
33.16
31.44
30.25
30.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.31
19.87
16.05
10.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.45
62.78
49.47
41.15
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.