Expo Gas Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65.2
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Expo Gas Contain FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.6

0.67

1.05

0.82

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.61

-0.64

-0.63

Tax paid

-3.01

-0.31

-0.96

-0.71

Working capital

-3.06

11.49

3.52

1.53

Other operating items

Operating

-6.03

11.23

2.97

0.99

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.23

0.19

0.01

Free cash flow

-6.02

11.47

3.16

1

Equity raised

33.16

31.44

30.25

30.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.31

19.87

16.05

10.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

40.45

62.78

49.47

41.15

