Expo Gas Containers Ltd Share Price

65.2
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.2
  • Day's High65.2
  • 52 Wk High70.64
  • Prev. Close66.53
  • Day's Low65.2
  • 52 Wk Low 16.78
  • Turnover (lac)2.24
  • P/E138.6
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value13
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)148.63
  • Div. Yield0
Expo Gas Containers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

65.2

Prev. Close

66.53

Turnover(Lac.)

2.24

Day's High

65.2

Day's Low

65.2

52 Week's High

70.64

52 Week's Low

16.78

Book Value

13

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

148.63

P/E

138.6

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

Expo Gas Containers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Expo Gas Containers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Expo Gas Containers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Expo Gas Containers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.61

7.61

7.61

7.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.58

12.73

14.72

14.17

Net Worth

21.19

20.34

22.33

21.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.17

49.12

50.03

36.14

yoy growth (%)

-1.93

-1.8

38.39

-18.76

Raw materials

-26.02

-23.22

-23.31

-8.39

As % of sales

54.02

47.27

46.61

23.22

Employee costs

-5.98

-8.07

-7.2

-6.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.6

0.67

1.05

0.82

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.61

-0.64

-0.63

Tax paid

-3.01

-0.31

-0.96

-0.71

Working capital

-3.06

11.49

3.52

1.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.93

-1.8

38.39

-18.76

Op profit growth

18.7

-25.96

23.32

26.19

EBIT growth

-8.93

-2.55

2.55

-16.94

Net profit growth

-777.49

296.13

-15.03

-81.22

Expo Gas Containers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Expo Gas Containers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hasanain S Mewawala

Chairman & CFO

Murtuza S Mewawala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkateswaran Chittoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Sharma

Executive Director

Sajjadhussein M Nathani.

Independent Director

Fatema Sohel Nayani

Independent Director

Sayada Mukadam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Expo Gas Containers Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, Expo Gas Containers Ltd became a public limited company in Apr.92. The company was promoted by S S Mewawala. Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is a Parent Company of Expo Project Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.The Company is an integrated Engineering and Construction Company having vast experience in manufacturing a wide range of process plant equipments such as Coded pressure vessels, Deaerators, Columns & Towers, Reactors, Heat Exchangers etc. It manufactures LPG cylinders, pressure vessels, fabricated equipment and storage tanks. It also diversified into the field of site engineering and project construction for petroleum industry and other chemical plants.The manufacturing facilities are located at Murbad, near Mumbai where all basis infrastructure facilities are available. The Company has worked with some of the renowned Engineering and Project Management Consultants like Aker Kvaerner, Foster Wheeler, Toyo Engineering, Jacobs H&G, Uhde India, Engineers India Ltd., SNC Lavalin, Projects & Developments India Ltd., Tecnimont ICB, Sai-Pem India Project Services, Linde Engineering, Technipt KT, Lurgi India Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. etc. In 1994, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase the installed capacity from 1.2 lac LPG cylinders pa to 3.5 lac LPG cylinders pa. It also diversified into fabrication of stainless steel and alloy steel vessels. The project was financed through a public issue made by the company
Company FAQs

What is the Expo Gas Containers Ltd share price today?

The Expo Gas Containers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Expo Gas Containers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Expo Gas Containers Ltd is ₹148.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Expo Gas Containers Ltd is 138.6 and 5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Expo Gas Containers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Expo Gas Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Expo Gas Containers Ltd is ₹16.78 and ₹70.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Expo Gas Containers Ltd?

Expo Gas Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.83%, 3 Years at 108.88%, 1 Year at 288.16%, 6 Month at 87.51%, 3 Month at 13.15% and 1 Month at 28.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Expo Gas Containers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Expo Gas Containers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.05 %

