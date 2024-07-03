Summary

Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, Expo Gas Containers Ltd became a public limited company in Apr.92. The company was promoted by S S Mewawala. Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is a Parent Company of Expo Project Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.The Company is an integrated Engineering and Construction Company having vast experience in manufacturing a wide range of process plant equipments such as Coded pressure vessels, Deaerators, Columns & Towers, Reactors, Heat Exchangers etc. It manufactures LPG cylinders, pressure vessels, fabricated equipment and storage tanks. It also diversified into the field of site engineering and project construction for petroleum industry and other chemical plants.The manufacturing facilities are located at Murbad, near Mumbai where all basis infrastructure facilities are available. The Company has worked with some of the renowned Engineering and Project Management Consultants like Aker Kvaerner, Foster Wheeler, Toyo Engineering, Jacobs H&G, Uhde India, Engineers India Ltd., SNC Lavalin, Projects & Developments India Ltd., Tecnimont ICB, Sai-Pem India Project Services, Linde Engineering, Technipt KT, Lurgi India Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. etc. In 1994, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase the installed capacity from 1.2 lac LPG cylinders pa to 3.5 lac LPG cylinders pa. It also diversified into fabrication of stainless steel and alloy steel vessels. The project was financed through a public issue made by the company

