SectorPackaging
Open₹65.2
Prev. Close₹66.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.24
Day's High₹65.2
Day's Low₹65.2
52 Week's High₹70.64
52 Week's Low₹16.78
Book Value₹13
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)148.63
P/E138.6
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.61
7.61
7.61
7.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.58
12.73
14.72
14.17
Net Worth
21.19
20.34
22.33
21.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.17
49.12
50.03
36.14
yoy growth (%)
-1.93
-1.8
38.39
-18.76
Raw materials
-26.02
-23.22
-23.31
-8.39
As % of sales
54.02
47.27
46.61
23.22
Employee costs
-5.98
-8.07
-7.2
-6.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.6
0.67
1.05
0.82
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.61
-0.64
-0.63
Tax paid
-3.01
-0.31
-0.96
-0.71
Working capital
-3.06
11.49
3.52
1.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.93
-1.8
38.39
-18.76
Op profit growth
18.7
-25.96
23.32
26.19
EBIT growth
-8.93
-2.55
2.55
-16.94
Net profit growth
-777.49
296.13
-15.03
-81.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hasanain S Mewawala
Chairman & CFO
Murtuza S Mewawala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkateswaran Chittoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Sharma
Executive Director
Sajjadhussein M Nathani.
Independent Director
Fatema Sohel Nayani
Independent Director
Sayada Mukadam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Expo Gas Containers Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, Expo Gas Containers Ltd became a public limited company in Apr.92. The company was promoted by S S Mewawala. Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is a Parent Company of Expo Project Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.The Company is an integrated Engineering and Construction Company having vast experience in manufacturing a wide range of process plant equipments such as Coded pressure vessels, Deaerators, Columns & Towers, Reactors, Heat Exchangers etc. It manufactures LPG cylinders, pressure vessels, fabricated equipment and storage tanks. It also diversified into the field of site engineering and project construction for petroleum industry and other chemical plants.The manufacturing facilities are located at Murbad, near Mumbai where all basis infrastructure facilities are available. The Company has worked with some of the renowned Engineering and Project Management Consultants like Aker Kvaerner, Foster Wheeler, Toyo Engineering, Jacobs H&G, Uhde India, Engineers India Ltd., SNC Lavalin, Projects & Developments India Ltd., Tecnimont ICB, Sai-Pem India Project Services, Linde Engineering, Technipt KT, Lurgi India Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. etc. In 1994, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase the installed capacity from 1.2 lac LPG cylinders pa to 3.5 lac LPG cylinders pa. It also diversified into fabrication of stainless steel and alloy steel vessels. The project was financed through a public issue made by the company
The Expo Gas Containers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Expo Gas Containers Ltd is ₹148.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Expo Gas Containers Ltd is 138.6 and 5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Expo Gas Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Expo Gas Containers Ltd is ₹16.78 and ₹70.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Expo Gas Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.83%, 3 Years at 108.88%, 1 Year at 288.16%, 6 Month at 87.51%, 3 Month at 13.15% and 1 Month at 28.02%.
