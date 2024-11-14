Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

EXPO GAS CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September2024 with Limited Review Report given by the Auditor. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e on the day 14th November 2024 at the registered office of the company inter alia transacted following business -Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30th, 2024, along with the Limited review report of the Statutory Auditors and any other routine business (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

EXPO GAS CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the three months and first quarter ended 30.06.2024 and take on record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Board Meeting held today i.e 09.08.2024 for the first quarter and Three month ended for consideration and approval for unaudited Standalone financial result with Limited review report by Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 10 May 2024

EXPO GAS CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with the Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

EXPO GAS CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising by way of equity shares /warrants/any other securities through preferential issue or any other mode. Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024