iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Expo Gas Containers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

64
(-1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Expo Gas Containers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.17

49.12

50.03

36.14

yoy growth (%)

-1.93

-1.8

38.39

-18.76

Raw materials

-26.02

-23.22

-23.31

-8.39

As % of sales

54.02

47.27

46.61

23.22

Employee costs

-5.98

-8.07

-7.2

-6.86

As % of sales

12.42

16.42

14.4

18.98

Other costs

-11.1

-13.57

-13.74

-16.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.05

27.62

27.47

44.87

Operating profit

5.05

4.26

5.75

4.66

OPM

10.5

8.67

11.5

12.91

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.61

-0.64

-0.63

Interest expense

-4.03

-4.42

-4.17

-4.27

Other income

0.13

1.44

0.11

1.07

Profit before tax

0.6

0.67

1.05

0.82

Taxes

-3.01

-0.31

-0.96

-0.71

Tax rate

-501.1

-47.09

-91.45

-87.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.41

0.35

0.09

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.41

0.35

0.09

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-777.49

296.13

-15.03

-81.22

NPM

-5.01

0.72

0.17

0.29

Expo Gas Contain : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Expo Gas Containers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.