|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.17
49.12
50.03
36.14
yoy growth (%)
-1.93
-1.8
38.39
-18.76
Raw materials
-26.02
-23.22
-23.31
-8.39
As % of sales
54.02
47.27
46.61
23.22
Employee costs
-5.98
-8.07
-7.2
-6.86
As % of sales
12.42
16.42
14.4
18.98
Other costs
-11.1
-13.57
-13.74
-16.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.05
27.62
27.47
44.87
Operating profit
5.05
4.26
5.75
4.66
OPM
10.5
8.67
11.5
12.91
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.61
-0.64
-0.63
Interest expense
-4.03
-4.42
-4.17
-4.27
Other income
0.13
1.44
0.11
1.07
Profit before tax
0.6
0.67
1.05
0.82
Taxes
-3.01
-0.31
-0.96
-0.71
Tax rate
-501.1
-47.09
-91.45
-87.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.41
0.35
0.09
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.41
0.35
0.09
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-777.49
296.13
-15.03
-81.22
NPM
-5.01
0.72
0.17
0.29
