Expo Gas Containers Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, Expo Gas Containers Ltd became a public limited company in Apr.92. The company was promoted by S S Mewawala. Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is a Parent Company of Expo Project Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.The Company is an integrated Engineering and Construction Company having vast experience in manufacturing a wide range of process plant equipments such as Coded pressure vessels, Deaerators, Columns & Towers, Reactors, Heat Exchangers etc. It manufactures LPG cylinders, pressure vessels, fabricated equipment and storage tanks. It also diversified into the field of site engineering and project construction for petroleum industry and other chemical plants.The manufacturing facilities are located at Murbad, near Mumbai where all basis infrastructure facilities are available. The Company has worked with some of the renowned Engineering and Project Management Consultants like Aker Kvaerner, Foster Wheeler, Toyo Engineering, Jacobs H&G, Uhde India, Engineers India Ltd., SNC Lavalin, Projects & Developments India Ltd., Tecnimont ICB, Sai-Pem India Project Services, Linde Engineering, Technipt KT, Lurgi India Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. etc. In 1994, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase the installed capacity from 1.2 lac LPG cylinders pa to 3.5 lac LPG cylinders pa. It also diversified into fabrication of stainless steel and alloy steel vessels. The project was financed through a public issue made by the company in Aug.94. Some of the major clients of the company are Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Cochin Refineries, NTPC, Balmer Lawrie, Navin Flourien, etc. It exports gas cylinders to Bangladesh, the UK and Ireland.The company was registered with LSTK contractor M/s Samsung Engineering and received orders worth Rs.140 lacs in 2001-02.Saudi Aramco and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and build an integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. In addition to the above, there are regular capacity expansions of M/s. Nayara Energy (Erstwhile Essar Oil), BPCL Refinery at Mahul etc. EGCL has the capacity to provide Design and Engineering solutions for various sectors including MEP works. There team of experienced designers can provide services such as structural, architectural, mechanical, electrical, fire fighting and detection, and plumbing designs. EGCLs design emphasizes cost effectiveness, quality and functionality. Designs are value engineered from the outset to assure optimization of owner budgets. Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Complex is an upcoming petrochemical complex located in TamilNadu. The complex also includes Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Butene-1 Plant, Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Ethylene Oxide Plant, Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Hexene Plant, and Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Propylene.