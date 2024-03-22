|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Feb 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement of intimation to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting Proceedings and voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Expo Gas Containers Limited held on Friday 22, March 2024 Proceedings and voting results along with Scrutinizers report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Expo Gas Containers Limited held on Friday March 22,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.