|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Three month and First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 Notice of 41st AGM of Expo Gas Containers Limited scheduled to be held on Tuesday 24th September 2024 at 11:30 am through Video Conferencing or other Audio Video means deemed venue Expo House 150, Sheriff Devji Street, Mumbai -400003 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024) Proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 24th September,2024 through Video Conference (VC)/ other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)
