Expo Gas Containers Ltd Management Discussions

The Indian Economy

India, enjoys a Goldilocks moment as it sees its economic activity gaining momentum amid continuing global uncertainties. The last quarters GDP data was pleasantly surprising but not completely unexpected. The GDP growth in the fourth quarter has pushed up the full-year GDP growth of FY2022–23 to 7.2%, 200 basis points (bps) higher than the earlier estimate. The recently released Annual Economic Review for the month of May 2023 highlighted that the post pandemic quarterly trajectories of consumption and investment have crossed pre-pandemic levels.

Evidently, economists and analysts are bullish about the Indian economy. Higher than expected growth in FY 2022-23 has raised the base for comparison but treading cautiously, Indian economy is expected to grow between 6% and 6.7% in FY2023–24.

Industry Structure and Development :

According to Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary, MoP&NG (Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas), in his keynote address on IEA (International Energy Agency) event held in Delhi on 17th July, 2023 "Indias demand for energy is growing faster than any other major economy and the same trend is expected to continue. Growth will come in all sectors due to favorable demographics supported by urbanization and industrialization."

Talking about the consumption of petroleum products in FY 2022-23, the Petroleum Secretary said, "Last year the overall consumption of petroleum products was at 223 MMT, with a growth of about 12% over the previous year. This growth in the petroleum products has been driven by growth in HSD at 12.1%, the largest contributor with 85.9 MMT and MS with 34.9 MMT consumption during 2022-23 at a growth rate of 13.4% over the previous year."

Speaking further, Shri Jain said, in both cases, volumes not only crossed pre-covid consumption by a margin but are also highest consumption in history, till date. The growth momentum continues in current year too. Secretary Petroleum also mentioned that India is the Worlds 4th largest refiner, has the 4th largest LNG terminal capacity, 4th largest Auto market and also 3rd largest bio fuels producer. "Indias focus is on decarbonization and it has already achieved 12% ethanol blending in Petrol and has targeted for 20% blending by 2025", he added.

The launch report of IEA finds that growth of global oil demand is set to slow down, almost coming to a halt by 2028. This is due to hastened shift towards cleaner energy technologies for energy security concerns. Despite robust demand from the petchem and aviation, annual demand growth is expected to decline from 2.4 mb/d in 2023 to just 0.4 mb/d in 2028, putting a peak in demand in sight.In particular, the use of oil for transport is set to decline after 2026 as the expansion of electric vehicles, the growth of biofuels and improving fuel economy reduce consumption. However, some economies, notably China and India, will continue to register growth throughout the forecast.

Commenting on Indias growth forecast on oil, Toril Bosoni, head of the oil industry and markets division at the IEA said, "Around three-quarters of the 2022-28 increase will come from Asia, with India surpassing China as the main source of growth by 2027".

MARKET SIZE:

The India Oil And Gas Market size is expected to grow from 36.24 billion cubic meter in 2023 to 46.69 billion Cubic Meter by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

India third-biggest oil consumer

? India — the worlds third biggest oil-consuming and importing nation — is looking to raise domestic output to help cut down reliance on costly imports

? India imports 85% of its crude oil, which is converted into petrol and diesel, and roughly half of its natural gas is converted to CNG and used in industries

Refinery:

? India‘s refining capacity stands at ~251 MMTPA as of October 2022, comprising 23 refineries.

? Refinery capacity utilization is about 96% for the year 2021-22. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is the largest domestic refiner with a capacity of 70.1 MMTPA.

? Crude oil processing increased by 9% from 221.77 MMT in 2020-21 to 241.7 MMT in 2021-22.

? Petroleum product production saw an increase of 8.9% in FY 2021-22 vis-?-vis FY 2020-21. The production of petroleum products stood at 254.3 MMT in FY 2021-22.

? India aims to increase its refining capacity to 450 MMTPA by 2030.

Investments:

According to Oil Minister Shri Hardeep Puri, India will likely see an investment of $58 billion in finding and producing oil and gas resources by 2023, adding global energy majors Chevron Corp, ExxonMobil and Total Energies are keen to invest.

Speaking at the Voice of Global South Summit, Puri said the government has targeted to increase the geographical area under exploration and production to 0.5 million sq km or 15% by 2025 from the current 0.25 million sq km.

Speaking at the Voice of Global South Summit, Puri said the government has targeted to increase the geographical area under exploration and production to 0.5 million sq km or 15% by 2025 from the current 0.25 million sq km.

"We are expecting an investment of around $58 billion in exploration and production (of oil and gas) by 2023," he said. "Several multinational corporations such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies are showing keen interest to invest in Indian E&P sector." India, he said, is ready to "explore opportunities for joint development and production of oil and gas assets for mutual benefit and also invite investment in our domestic E&P sector".

Puri said the world is facing an unprecedented crisis of 3Fs - ‘food, fuel and fertiliser. "We are witnessing extreme price volatility in energy molecules. The most acute impact of this is felt in the global south." Despite these challenging circumstances, the government has taken several measures to maintain energy security for its citizens.

These include diversification of supplies, an increase of alternate energy sources like bio-fuels, ethanol, and compressed biogas and increasing E&P footprint among others.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Chennai, has committed to invest Rs 54,000 crore in various projects in Tamil Nadu in the next few years, including a 9 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) grass-root refinery at an estimated cost of Rs 35,580 crore, according to its executive director and state head (TN & Puducherry) V C Asokan.

This new refinery, which will come up on about 1,300 acres of land in Nagapattinam, will produce petrol and diesel for BS-VI specifications and also polypropylene.

The worlds second-largest integrated lubes complex at Ammullaivoyal village for Rs 1,398 crore apart, the IOCL has planned to lay product pipelines (Rs 2,600 crore), gas pipelines including LPG (Rs 2,225 crore), CGD projects (Rs 7,570 crore), open new retail outlets and launch a modernisation programme (Rs 2,500 crore), build a captive POL/LPG jetty at Kamrajar port (Rs 921 crore), establish a terminal at Vallur (for Rs 724 crore) and set up a new terminal at Asanur (for Rs 466 crore), he said.

Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Complex, T.N.

Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Complex is an upcoming petrochemical complex located in Tamil Nadu, India. According to GlobalData, who tracks more than 13,000 active and developing petrochemical plants worldwide, the complex is expected to commence commercial operations in 2028. The complex will use naphtha as its key feedstock. The plants in this complex are operated by Haldia Petrochemicals

The complex is set to add capacity with some of the key upcoming plants including Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Benzene Plant, Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Ethylene Glycol Plant, Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Ethylene Plant, Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Plant, and Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Xylene Plant.

The complex also includes Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Butene-1 Plant, Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Ethylene Oxide Plant, Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Hexene Plant, and Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Propylene.

The complex is expected to produce key products such as ethylene, xylenes, polyethylene, purified terephthalic acid (PTA), ethylene glycol (EG) etc.

Other major on-going /upcoming projects are as under:

? M/s. Nayara Energy Limited (NEL) – VGOMHC (Vacuum Gas Oil - Mild Hydrocracker) Revamp Project located at Vadinar, Gujarat Refinery, India. ? GNFC – Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) and Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Projects located at Bharuch, Gujarat, India. ? Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited. ? 1MMTPA capacity Green PVC Project of M/s.Mundra Petrochemical Limited., ? Carbon Capture Hi-Gas Demo Unit for HPCL, Vizag Refinery.

Threats:

While the overall unpredictable geo-political scenario world-wide like prolonged Russia-Ukraine confrontation, a belligerent neighbor China are a concern, the Company needs to pay attention to the following continued challenges, in order to remain in doing business in Oil, Gas and Petroleum Sector:

1. Reducing costs to remain competitive.

2. Improving performance

3. Improving the environmental footprint.

The rapid expansion of green technologies like electrical energy sources and biofuel has decreased the use of Oil and Gas Industry. However, it is still difficult to replace liquid fuels and it will take time to phase out completely. Even though, the Oil and Gas industry is facing many challenges, that will continue to be the most dynamic and important industries in the world.

Material Developments in Human Resources/ Industrial Relations:

The management has focused on improving its quality systems by bringing in specialized human resources and strengthening its quality department. In order to sustain the rate of growth it has achieved in the last 2 years specific emphasis has also been levied on the marketing set up for the Indian market as well as opportunities in the export markets. In a growing economy, there is always demand for more skilled and able workforce. The ability to recruit and retain talent is a challenge for managements of all growing companies. Your management is aware of the same and taking necessary steps to not only recruit new manpower, but train and retain the existing one. The Company also recruits trainee engineers and prepares them for more responsibilities in the times to come.

Industrial relations were cordial in all division throughout the year under review.

Quality/ Safety Certifications :

Your Company has obtained the prestigious OHSAS 45001:2018 certification. Your Company is also ISO 9001& 14001 certified by URS.

Internal Control System :

The Company maintains adequate internal control systems, which provide among other things, reasonable assurance of recording the transactions of its operations in all material respects and of providing protection against significant misuse or loss of company assets. Moreover, the Management team regularly meets to monitor expectations and budgeted results and scrutinizes reasons for deviations in order to take necessary corrective steps. The Audit Committee, which meets at regular interval, also reviews the internal control systems with the Management and the Internal Auditors.

There are clear demarcation of roles and responsibilities at various levels of operations. The Companys internal control system is further strengthened by continuous periodical internal audit system and Review at the Board level. The specific appointment of internal auditor would further strengthen the existing system. The internal audit is conducted at regular intervals at various locations of the Company and covers all the key areas. All audit observations and follow up actions are discussed with the Management as also the Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee reviews them regularly.

Safety, Health and Environment :

Safety, Health and Environment is a core value for your Company. Simply stated your Companys goals are: no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to environment. The Companys success owes to the health, safety & security of everyone who works for them. The health and medical services are accessible to all employees through well equipped occupational health centers at all manufacturing facilities. Safety and security of personnel, assets and environmental protection are also on top of the agenda of the Company at its manufacturing facilities.

Clean environment and sustainable development integrated with the business objective is the focus of operations of the Company. The projects and activities are planned and designed with environment protection as an integral part to ensure a safe and clean environment for sustainable development.

Cautionary Statement:

The statements in this Managements Discussions & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending on the economic conditions, Government Policies and other incidental factors and developments.