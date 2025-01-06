Fabino Life Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.04
0.09
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.23
-1.4
Other operating items
Operating
0.24
-1.34
Capital expenditure
0.13
0
Free cash flow
0.37
-1.34
Equity raised
1.63
0.9
Investing
0
0
Financing
1.39
-1.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.4
-1.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.