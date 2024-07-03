iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd Share Price

30.05
(-8.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.05
  • Day's High30.05
  • 52 Wk High43.84
  • Prev. Close32.9
  • Day's Low30.05
  • 52 Wk Low 23.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.9
  • P/E143.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.79
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

30.05

Prev. Close

32.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.9

Day's High

30.05

Day's Low

30.05

52 Week's High

43.84

52 Week's Low

23.55

Book Value

19.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.31

P/E

143.04

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Fabino Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fabino Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:08 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.81%

Non-Promoter- 43.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.1

2.1

2.1

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.06

2.01

2

0.1

Net Worth

4.16

4.11

4.1

1.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3.05

7.51

2.76

yoy growth (%)

-59.32

172.18

Raw materials

-2.73

-6.88

-1.82

As % of sales

89.36

91.65

66.03

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.2

-0.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.04

0.09

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

0

Working capital

0.23

-1.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.32

172.18

Op profit growth

-80.11

-0.31

EBIT growth

-83.67

2.37

Net profit growth

-56.16

68,800

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

21.08

3.36

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

21.08

3.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.02

View Annually Results

Fabino Life Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fabino Life Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aditya Mahavir Jain

Non Executive Director

Arihant Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tesu Alakh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sumit Malik

Additional Director

Satender Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fabino Life Sciences Ltd

Summary

Fabino Enterprises Limited is a growing pharmaceutical company promoted by Atul Kumar Jain. The Company was incorporated as Fabino Life Sciences Private Limited on October 27, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Fabino Life Sciences Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 21, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company operate in the business of manufacturing, marketing of pharmaceutical, allopathic, herbal, veterinary, and other consumer products like, packing, trading, etc. The core business is marketing of pharmaceutical formulation & products in domestic market through its own distribution network and sales force under own brand name, getting Ayurvedic formulations manufactured through loan licensing facilities, packing, labeling etc. The Company export wellness and FMCG products like Coffee, Malt powder, Protein powder, Hair shampoo which are marketed by the Company. The Company operate a manufacturing plant at Sonipat, Haryana. The Company manufactures and pack products and market approximately 70+ products in the domestic market and have a portfolio of FMCG products for Overseas Markets. These products are being marketed under the respective trademarks and brands like Fabino and Keepshine. Fabino brand market mostly all pharmaceutical products including Tablets, Ointments Syrups etc for various medical treatm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fabino Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Fabino Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fabino Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fabino Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is 143.04 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fabino Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fabino Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.55 and ₹43.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fabino Enterprises Ltd?

Fabino Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -6.58%, 1 Year at 17.50%, 6 Month at 20.29%, 3 Month at 22.76% and 1 Month at 5.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fabino Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Fabino Life Sciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.