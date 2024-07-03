Summary

Fabino Enterprises Limited is a growing pharmaceutical company promoted by Atul Kumar Jain. The Company was incorporated as Fabino Life Sciences Private Limited on October 27, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Fabino Life Sciences Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 21, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company operate in the business of manufacturing, marketing of pharmaceutical, allopathic, herbal, veterinary, and other consumer products like, packing, trading, etc. The core business is marketing of pharmaceutical formulation & products in domestic market through its own distribution network and sales force under own brand name, getting Ayurvedic formulations manufactured through loan licensing facilities, packing, labeling etc. The Company export wellness and FMCG products like Coffee, Malt powder, Protein powder, Hair shampoo which are marketed by the Company. The Company operate a manufacturing plant at Sonipat, Haryana. The Company manufactures and pack products and market approximately 70+ products in the domestic market and have a portfolio of FMCG products for Overseas Markets. These products are being marketed under the respective trademarks and brands like Fabino and Keepshine. Fabino brand market mostly all pharmaceutical products including Tablets, Ointments Syrups etc for various medical treatm

Read More