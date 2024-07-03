Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹30.05
Prev. Close₹32.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹30.05
Day's Low₹30.05
52 Week's High₹43.84
52 Week's Low₹23.55
Book Value₹19.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.31
P/E143.04
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.1
2.1
2.1
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.06
2.01
2
0.1
Net Worth
4.16
4.11
4.1
1.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3.05
7.51
2.76
yoy growth (%)
-59.32
172.18
Raw materials
-2.73
-6.88
-1.82
As % of sales
89.36
91.65
66.03
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.2
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.04
0.09
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.23
-1.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.32
172.18
Op profit growth
-80.11
-0.31
EBIT growth
-83.67
2.37
Net profit growth
-56.16
68,800
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
21.08
3.36
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
21.08
3.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aditya Mahavir Jain
Non Executive Director
Arihant Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tesu Alakh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sumit Malik
Additional Director
Satender Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fabino Life Sciences Ltd
Summary
Fabino Enterprises Limited is a growing pharmaceutical company promoted by Atul Kumar Jain. The Company was incorporated as Fabino Life Sciences Private Limited on October 27, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Fabino Life Sciences Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 21, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company operate in the business of manufacturing, marketing of pharmaceutical, allopathic, herbal, veterinary, and other consumer products like, packing, trading, etc. The core business is marketing of pharmaceutical formulation & products in domestic market through its own distribution network and sales force under own brand name, getting Ayurvedic formulations manufactured through loan licensing facilities, packing, labeling etc. The Company export wellness and FMCG products like Coffee, Malt powder, Protein powder, Hair shampoo which are marketed by the Company. The Company operate a manufacturing plant at Sonipat, Haryana. The Company manufactures and pack products and market approximately 70+ products in the domestic market and have a portfolio of FMCG products for Overseas Markets. These products are being marketed under the respective trademarks and brands like Fabino and Keepshine. Fabino brand market mostly all pharmaceutical products including Tablets, Ointments Syrups etc for various medical treatm
Read More
The Fabino Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is 143.04 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fabino Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.55 and ₹43.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fabino Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -6.58%, 1 Year at 17.50%, 6 Month at 20.29%, 3 Month at 22.76% and 1 Month at 5.28%.
