Fabino Life Sciences Ltd Summary

Fabino Enterprises Limited is a growing pharmaceutical company promoted by Atul Kumar Jain. The Company was incorporated as Fabino Life Sciences Private Limited on October 27, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Fabino Life Sciences Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 21, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company operate in the business of manufacturing, marketing of pharmaceutical, allopathic, herbal, veterinary, and other consumer products like, packing, trading, etc. The core business is marketing of pharmaceutical formulation & products in domestic market through its own distribution network and sales force under own brand name, getting Ayurvedic formulations manufactured through loan licensing facilities, packing, labeling etc. The Company export wellness and FMCG products like Coffee, Malt powder, Protein powder, Hair shampoo which are marketed by the Company. The Company operate a manufacturing plant at Sonipat, Haryana. The Company manufactures and pack products and market approximately 70+ products in the domestic market and have a portfolio of FMCG products for Overseas Markets. These products are being marketed under the respective trademarks and brands like Fabino and Keepshine. Fabino brand market mostly all pharmaceutical products including Tablets, Ointments Syrups etc for various medical treatments in allopathic and certain herbal range. Keepshine brand market Shampoo and Hair Maintenance products. Most of the Company product range is manufactured by third party manufacturers on made to order basis as per instructions or as per the manufacturer. These products are then marketed by Company. The products under this category are tablets, capsules, soft gelatin capsules, Gel, syrups, suspension, injections, Vitamin -C tablets, coffee, tea, etc. The Company has obtained registration and patents for various products at becoming a strong intellectual property owning company in the future. Some of these products are manufactured by company in house at the processing centre in Sonipat Haryana, some of the products are manufactured at contract manufacturing facility in Haryana and other product range is manufactured by third party manufacturers on made to order basis as per instructions.The marketing and distribution network in India and overseas comprises a specialized team of Marketing Executives, which enables the Company Promoters to market products to over 12 states across India. The Company also market products to various hospitals and medical institutions through their channel partners in different states, which constitute an important channel for the distribution of products. The domestic marketing infrastructure consists of dedicated teams & individuals associated with the Company directly and as channel partners, which formulate marketing and promotional strategies for their products. The Company currently supply in the Haryana, Delhi, parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Orissa , Jharkhand , parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Nepal. To provide a larger range of services, the Company has started a new division with manufacturing units for herbal and ayurvedic products. It undertakes third party herbal and food supplement product manufacturing orders. The Ayurvedic/ Herbal business operations are supported by loan licensing facilities which are approved by relevant authorities. The Company have been awarded a G.M.P Certification for following Good Manufacturing Practices of Ayurveda / Siddha/ Unnani drugs under Schedule T of Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945 in respect of various categories of Tablets, capsule, Oils, Syrups and Powder.Fabino Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified in recognition to quality standards and accredited with certifications pertaining to quality, health and safety standards. The quality policy is focused on fulfilling customer requirements through reliable products aimed at meeting all regulatory requirements and through continual improvement of quality management systems. The third party manufacturer products undergo a qualification process throughout the entire value chain to ensure that quality products are being provided to customers. The quality control programs involve subjecting the manufacturing processes and quality management systems to periodic reviews and observations for various periods. Further, the Company ensures that third party manufacturing facilities are accredited with necessary approvals and provide quality output for customers.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 9,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 3.24 crore in January, 2022. In 2023-24, the Company changed its main objects to prepare, marker, trade, import, export, improve, process, sell and carry on the business of canners, preservers, growers of fresh and/or preservable products of vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, drinks, fluids and other and generally to carry on the manufacturing of juices, powder (edible) drinks, beverages, pickles, masalas, mixtures, vinegars,ketchups, gelatins, essences, table delicacies and other eatables. 2. To manufacture, market, trade, import, export, improve, sell, food products which inter alia include but is not limited to pickles, spices made of chilies, pepper, cloves, turmeric, vegetables, herbs and other food items derived from agricultural or farming activities.3. To carry on in India and elsewhere all kinds of agriculture, horticulture and other allied activities and also to establish, develop, promote and aid in India and elsewhere business and industries connected with agriculture and horticulture and other allied activities.