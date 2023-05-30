To

The Members,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting their Thirteenth Annual Report on the Business and Operations of the Company and the Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (period under review).

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The summary of the financial performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023 is given below:

Particulars Consolidated Standalone 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Total Income 2109.33 338.26 608.41 338.26 Less: Expenditure 2099.99 333.88 599.43 333.88 Profit before Depreciation 9.34 4.38 8.98 4.38 Less: Depreciation 4.38 3.17 2.60 3.17 Profit before Tax 4.96 1.21 6.38 1.21 Provision for Taxation 1.38 0.13 1.62 0.13 Profit after Tax 3.58 1.08 4.76 1.08 Other Comprehensive Income - - Total Comprehensive Income 3.58 1.08 4.76 1.08 Earnings Per Share (FV of Rs.10/- per share) (1) Basic 0.17 0.05 0.23 0.05 (2) Diluted 0.17 0.05 0.23 0.05

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Standalone

The Total Income of the Company stood at Rs. 608.41 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs. 338.26 lakhs in the previous year. The Company made a net profit (after tax) of Rs 4.76 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the Rs 1.08 lakhs in the previous year.

Consolidated

The Consolidated Total Income of the Company stood at Rs. 2109.33 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs. 338.26 lakhs in the previous year. Consolidated net profit (after tax) of Rs 3.58 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the Rs 1.08 lakhs in the previous year.

3. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

As required under regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Cash Flow Statement forms part of Annual Report.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) (J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Board has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

5. DIVIDEND:

The dividend policy for the year under review has been formulated taking into consideration of growth of the company and to conserve resources, the Directors do not recommend any dividend for year ended March 31, 2024.

6. TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs under Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 requires dividends that are not encashed/ claimed by the shareholders for a period of seven consecutive years, to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). In FY 2023-24, there was no amount due for transfer to IEPF

7. SHARE CAPITAL

The authorized share capital of the company is Rs. 12,00,00,000/- divided into 1,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- The Paid up capital of the Company is Rs. 2,10,00,000/- divided into 21,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- Company has appointed M/s Bigshare Services Private Limited as the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company.

8. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The details pertaining to overview of the industry, important changes in the industry, external environment and outlook along with other information as required are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

9. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There have been changes in nature of business of the Company due to change in main object during the FY under review as mentioned below:

1. To prepare, marker, trade, import, export, improve, process, sell and carry on the business of canners, preservers, growers of fresh and/or preservable products of vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, drinks, fluids and other and generally to carry on the manufacturing of juices, powder (edible) drinks, beverages, pickles, masalas, mixtures, vinegars, ketchups, gelatins, essences, table delicacies and other eatables.

2. To manufacture, market, trade, import, export, improve, sell, food products which inter alia include but is not limited to pickles, spices made of chilies, pepper, cloves, turmeric, vegetables, herbs and other food items derived from agricultural or farming activities.

3. To carry on in India and elsewhere all kinds of agriculture, horticulture and other allied activities and also to establish, develop, promote and aid in India and elsewhere business and industries connected with agriculture and horticulture and other allied activities.

Clause III (B):

13.To carry on the business of manufacturing, producing, processing, formulating, packaging, marketing, distributing, importing, exporting, buying, selling, and dealing in pharmaceutical products, veterinary medicines, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, animal health products, biotechnological products, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), agricultural supplements, and other related substances, including but not limited to drugs, medicines, vaccines, immunobiological, diagnostic substances, pharmaceutical preparations, formulations, feed additives, nutritional supplements, and any other products or compounds used in the prevention, treatment, or management of diseases, pests, or disorders in humans, animals, or plants, and to engage in research, development, innovation, and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals, and to provide consultancy, advisory, and technical services in relation to pharmaceuticals and agro business.

Pursuant to change in objects of the company, the name of the company has been changed to Fabino Enterprises Limited from Fabino Life Sciences Limited.

10. DISCLOSURES BY DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors have submitted notice of interest in Form MBP 1 under Section 184(1) as well as intimation by directors in Form DIR 8 under Section 164(2) and declarations as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

Certificate of Non-Disqualification of Directors received from JNG & Co., Practicing Company Secretary is annexed to the Board s Report as "Annexure III"

11. SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company has Upender Metaplast Private Limited as its Subsidiary. Further the Company doesn t have any Joint Venture or Associate Company.

12. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the FY and the date of this Report.

13. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.fabinolife.com.

14. CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL:

There was no change in Share Capital for year ended March 31, 2024.

15. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR DIRECTORS

As a practice, all Directors (including Independent Directors) inducted to the Board go through a structured orientation programme. Presentations are made by Senior Management giving an overview of the operations, to familiarise the new Directors with the Companys business operations. The Directors are given an orientation on the products of the business, group structure and subsidiaries, Board constitution and procedures, matters reserved for the Board, and the major risks and risk management strategy of the Company.

During the year under review, no new Independent Directors were inducted to the Board.

16. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

i. Change in Directors

Name of the Director Date of Change Reason for Change Mr. Atul Kumar Jain December 26, 2023 Cessation as Managing Director Mr. Aditya Mahavir Jain December 26, 2023 Re-designated as Managing Director Mr. Satender Kumar December 26, 2023 Appointed as Additional Executive Director

ii. Change in Key Managerial Personnel

Name Designation Date of Appointment / Change in Designation Reason Mr. Aslam Mohammad Company Secretary & Compliance Officer April 25, 2023 Resignation Kanchi Gehlot Company Secretary & Compliance Officer May 02, 2023 Appointment Aditya Mahavir Jain Managing Director December 26, 2023 Appointment

iii. Change in composition of Committees of Board of Directors

Sr. No. Date Committee Director Name 1. December 26, 2023 Audit Committee Mrs. Tesu Alakh (Chairman) Mr. Gagan Gupta (Member) Mr. Atul Kumar Jain (Member) (Upto December 26, 2023) Mr. Satender Kumar Jain (Member) (With effect from December 26, 2023) Mrs. Tesu Alakh (Chairman) 2. November 13, 2021 Nomination and Remuneration Committee Mr. Gagan Gupta (Member) Mr. Arihant Jain (Member) Mr. Arihant Jain(Chairman) 3. December 26, 2023 Stakeholder Relationship Committee Mr. Gagan Gupta (Member) Mr. Atul Kumar Jain (Member) (Upto December 26, 2023) Mr. Satender Kumar Jain (Member) (With effect from December 26, 2023)

iv. Retirement by Rotation of the Directors

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sumit Malik, Non-Executive Director of the Company, retires by rotation and offers himself for re- appointment.

The brief resume of Mr. Sumit Malik, the nature of his expertise in specific functional areas, names of the companies in which he has held directorships, his shareholding etc. are furnished in the Annexure - A to the notice of the ensuing AGM.

v. Independent Directors

Our Company has received annual declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 16(1) (b) & 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and there has been no change in the circumstances, which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year.

The Independent Directors met on 28th March, 2024, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

17. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Company held six meetings of its Board of Directors during the year on

(1) 02nd May, 2023 (2) 30th May, 2023 (3)18th August, 2023 (4)13th November, 2023 (5)26th December, 2023 (6) 27thFebruary, 2024.

18. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

(a) Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee, as per Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013, continued working under Chairmanship of Mrs. Tesu Alakh. During the year the committee met Three times with full attendance of all the members. The composition of the Audit Committee as at March 31, 2024 along with changes during the year and details of the Members participation at the Meetings of the Committee are as under:

Attendance at the Audit CommitteeMeeting held on Name of the Directors Nature of Directorship Designation in Committee 30.05.2023 18.08.2023 13.11.2023 Tesu Alakh Non - Executive Independent Director Chairman Yes Yes Yes Gagan Gupta Non - Executive Independent Director Member Yes Yes Yes Atul Kumar Jain ** Managing Director Member Yes Yes Yes Satender Kumar Jain* Executive Director Member Na Na NA

*Appointed as Member w.e.f 26th December 2023. ** Resigned as Member w.e.f 26th December 2023.

The Committee is governed by a Charter, which is in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013. Some of the important functions performed by the Committee are:

Financial Reporting and Related Processes:

? Oversight of the Company s financial reporting process and financial information submitted to the Stock Exchanges, regulatory authorities or the public.

? Reviewing with the Management, the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial Statements and the Auditor s Limited Review Report thereon / Audited Annual Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon before submission to the Board for approval. This would, inter alia, include reviewing changes in the accounting policies and reasons for the same, major accounting estimates based on exercise of judgement by the Management, significant adjustments made in the Financial Statements and / or recommendation, if any, made by the Statutory Auditors in this regard. ? Review the Management Discussion & Analysis of financial and operational performance.

? Discuss with the Statutory Auditors its judgement about the quality and appropriateness of the Company s accounting principles with reference to the Accounting Standard (AS). ? Review the investments made by the Company.

All the Members on the Audit Committee have the requisite qualification for appointment on the Committee and possess sound knowledge of finance, accounting practices and internal controls.

(b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as per Section 178(1) of Companies Act, 2013, continued working under Chairmanship of Mrs. Tesu Alakh During the year, the committee met two time with full attendance of all the members. The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as at March 31, 2024 and details of the Members participation at the Meetings of the Committee are as under

Name of the Directors Nature of Directorship Designation in Committee Attendance at the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting held on 30.05.2023 Attendance at the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting held on 26.12.2023 Tesu Alakh Non Executive Independent Director Chairman Yes Yes Gagan Gupta Non Executive Independent Director Member Yes Yes Arihant Jain Non Executive Director Member Yes Yes

The terms of reference of the Committee inter alia, include the following:

? Succession planning of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Employees;

? Identifying and selection of candidates for appointment as Directors / Independent Directors based on certain laid down criteria;

? Identifying potential individuals for appointment as Key Managerial Personnel and to other Senior Management positions;

? Formulate and review from time to time the policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management employees and their remuneration;

? Review the performance of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Employees based on certain criteria as approved by the Board.

The Company has formulated a Remuneration Policy which is annexed to the Board s Report in ?Annexure I".

(c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee, as per Section 178 (5) of Companies Act, 2013, continued working under Chairmanship of Mr. Arihant Jain. The Committee is governed by a Charter, which is in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, the committee met one time with full attendance of all the members. The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as at March 31, 2024 along with changes and details of the Members participation at the Meetings of the Committee are as under:

Name of the Directors Nature of Directorship Designation in Committee Attendance at the Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meeting held on 30.05.2023 Arihant Jain Non-Executive Director Chairman Yes Atul Kumar Jain** Chairman and Managing Director Member Yes Gagan Gupta Non - Executive Independent Director Member Yes Satender Kumar Jain* Executive Director Member Na

*Appointed as Member w.e.f 26th December 2023.

** Resigned as Member w.e.f 26th December 2023.

The terms of reference of the Committee are:

? transfer/transmission of shares/debentures and such other securities as may be issued by the Company from time to time;

? issue of duplicate share certificates for shares/debentures and other securities reported lost, defaced or destroyed, as per the laid down procedure;

? issue new certificates against subdivision of shares, renewal, split or consolidation of share certificates / certificates relating to other securities;

? issue and allot right shares / bonus shares pursuant to a Rights Issue / Bonus Issue made by the Company, subject to such approvals as may be required;

? to grant Employee Stock Options pursuant to approved Employees Stock Option Scheme(s), if any, and to allot shares pursuant to options exercised;

? to issue and allot debentures, bonds and other securities, subject to such approvals as may be required;

? to approve and monitor dematerialization of shares / debentures / other securities and all matters incidental or related thereto;

? to authorize the Company Secretary and Head Compliance / other Officers of the Share Department to attend to matters relating to non-receipt of annual reports, notices, non-receipt of declared dividend / interest, change of address for correspondence etc. and to monitor action taken;

? monitoring expeditious redressal of investors / stakeholders grievances;

? all other matters incidental or related to shares, debenture

During the year, no complaints were received from shareholders. There are no balance complaints. The Company had no share transfers pending as on March 31, 2024

Ms. Kanchi Gehlot, Company Secretary of the Company is the Compliance Officer.

19. BOARD S PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors carried out an annual evaluation of the Board itself, its Committees and individual Directors. The entire Board carried out performance evaluation of each Independent Director excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

The evaluation was done after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, setting out parameters of evaluation. Evaluation parameters of the Board and Committees were mainly based on Disclosure of Information, Key functions of the Board and Committees, Responsibilities of the Board and Committees, etc. Evaluation parameters of Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board and Independent Directors were based on Knowledge to Perform the Role, Time and Level of Participation, Performance of Duties and Level of Oversight and Professional Conduct etc.

Independent Directors in their separate meeting evaluated the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Chairman of the Board and the Board as a whole.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company does not fall under the criteria laid under the provisions of Section 135 of the Act and rules framed there under. Therefore, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company.

21. AUDITORS:

i. Statutory Auditors:

The Board has appointed M/s. D G M S & Co., Chartered Accountants as the statutory auditors of the Company for term of five consecutive years, from the conclusion of 11th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 16th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2026, as approved by shareholders of the Company.

ii. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed JNG & CO., a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice (CP No. 8108), to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-25 . The Secretarial Audit Report for F.Y. 2023-24 is annexed herewith as "Annexure II".

iii. Cost Auditor:

The company does not fall within the provisions of Section 148 of Company s Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost records & Audit) Rules, 2014, therefore such records are duly maintained.

iv. Internal Auditor:

The Board has appointed M/s. B B Gusani and Associates, Chartered Accountant, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-2025.

22. AUDITOR S REPORT:

The Auditor s Report and Secretarial Auditor s Report does not contain any qualification, reservations or adverse remarks. Report of the Secretarial Auditor is given as an Annexure which forms part of this report.

23. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.fabinolife.com/

24. INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROLS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s. B B Gusani And Associates, Chartered Accountants, as an Internal Auditors of the Company to check the internal controls and functioning of the activities and recommend ways of improvement. The Internal Audit is carried out on half yearly basis; the report is placed in the Audit Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting for their consideration and direction.

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Company s internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

25. RISK ASSESSMENT AND MANAGEMENT:

Your Company has been on a continuous basis reviewing and streamlining its various operational and business risks involved in its business as part of its risk management policy. Your Company also takes all efforts to train its employees from time to time to handle and minimize these risks.

26. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

Fabino Enterprises Limited is listed on the SME Platform of the BSE Limited. It has paid the Annual Listing Feesfor the year 2023-24 to BSE Limited.

27. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is fully compliant with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS) viz. SS-1 & SS-2 on Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively.

28. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

The information required under Section 197 & Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given below.

a) The median remuneration of employees of the Company during the financial year was Rs. 1,32,000 b) Percentage increase/(decrease) in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2023-24: - (8.33%) c) Number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2023:11 (Eleven) d) It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid during the year is as per the Remuneration policy of the Company. e) There is no employee covered under the provisions of section 197(14) of the Companies Act, 2013.

There was no employee in the Company who drew remuneration of Rs. 1,00,00,000/ - per annum during the period under review. Hence, the Company is not required to disclose any information as per Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014.

29. POLICIES AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

In terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has adopted following policies which are available on its website https://www.fabinolife.com/

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN

EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

i. Conservation of Energy

a) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy The Operations of the Company are not energy intensive. However, adequate measures have been initiated for conservation of energy.

b) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate source of energy Company shall consider on adoption of alternate source of energy as and when necessities.

c) The Capital Investment on energy conversation equipment No Capital Investment yet.

ii. Technology absorption

a) The efforts made towards technology absorption. Minimum technology required for Business is absorbed.

b) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution Not Applicable.

c) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) Not Applicable.

a. the details of technology imported;

b. the year of import;

c. whether the technology been fully absorbed;

d. if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof

iii. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development Not Applicable.

31. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS AND GUARANTEES:

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided are provided in the nancial statements.

32. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm s length basis. Thus Disclosure in form AOC-2 is not required. Further, during the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board for approval. The details of the related party transactions as required under Accounting Standard (AS) are set out in Note to the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

33. DEPOSITS:

Your Company did not accept / hold any deposits from public / shareholders during the year under review.

34. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Company has formulated and adopted the revised ?Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (?the Insider Trading Code ). The object of the Insider Trading Code is to set framework, rules and procedures which all concerned persons should follow, while trading in listed or proposed to be listed securities of the Company. During the year, the Company has also adopted the Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (?the Code ) in line with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Amendment Regulations, 2018. The Code is available on the Company s website https://www.fabinolife.com/

35. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Act during the FY were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm s length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Act. There were no materially significant transactions with the related parties during the FY which were in conflict with the interest of the Company

36. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company s operations in future.

37. FRAUD REPORTING

There have been no frauds reported by the Auditors of the Company to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year.

38. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT

WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the Requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013and and Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding Sexual Harassment at workplace, with a mechanism of lodging & redresses the complaints. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees, etc.) are covered under this policy. Policy is available on website of company at www.fabinolife.com

Your Directors further state that pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Work place (Prevention, Prohibition &Redressal) Act, 2013 read with Rules there under, the Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year under review.

39. HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company has established an organization structure that is agile and focused on delivering business results. With regular communication and sustained efforts it is ensuring that employees are aligned on common objectives and have the right information on business evolution.

40. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 exempts companies which have listed their specified securities on SME Exchange from compliance with corporate governance provisions.

Since the equity share capital of your Company is listed exclusively on the SME Platform of BSE, the Company is exempted from compliance with Corporate Governance requirements, and accordingly the reporting requirements like Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Report etc. are not applicable to the Company.

41. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, con rm that: i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures.

ii. They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the nancial year and of the pro t of the Company for that period.

iii. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v. They have laid down internal nancial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal nancial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

vi. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal nancial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Company s internal nancial controls were adequate and effective during the nancial year 2023-24.

42. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

Statements in this Annual Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Company s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express deep sense of appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Authorities and Shareholders and for the devoted service by the Executives, staff and workers of the Company. The Directors express their gratitude towards each one of them.