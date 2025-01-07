Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3.05
7.51
2.76
yoy growth (%)
-59.32
172.18
Raw materials
-2.73
-6.88
-1.82
As % of sales
89.36
91.65
66.03
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.2
-0.3
As % of sales
4.6
2.75
11.04
Other costs
-0.12
-0.1
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.96
1.34
11.35
Operating profit
0.06
0.31
0.31
OPM
2.07
4.23
11.56
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
-0.2
-0.29
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.04
0.09
0
Taxes
-0.01
-0.03
0
Tax rate
-29.1
-30.47
-96.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.06
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.06
0
yoy growth (%)
-56.16
68,800
NPM
0.98
0.91
0
