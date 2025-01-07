iifl-logo-icon 1
Fabino Life Sciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.05
(9.98%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3.05

7.51

2.76

yoy growth (%)

-59.32

172.18

Raw materials

-2.73

-6.88

-1.82

As % of sales

89.36

91.65

66.03

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.2

-0.3

As % of sales

4.6

2.75

11.04

Other costs

-0.12

-0.1

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.96

1.34

11.35

Operating profit

0.06

0.31

0.31

OPM

2.07

4.23

11.56

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

-0.2

-0.29

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.04

0.09

0

Taxes

-0.01

-0.03

0

Tax rate

-29.1

-30.47

-96.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.06

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.06

0

yoy growth (%)

-56.16

68,800

NPM

0.98

0.91

0

