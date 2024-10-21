Fabino Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Fabino Life Sciences Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at Registered Office of the Company to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for Half Year And Year Ended March 31 2024 thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached. Read less.. In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)