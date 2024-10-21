iifl-logo-icon 1
Fabino Life Sciences Ltd Board Meeting

Fabino Life Sci. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Fabino Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for half year ended September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting & Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee , the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 22, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the following business as attached
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Fabino Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Fabino Life Sciences Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at Registered Office of the Company to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for Half Year And Year Ended March 31 2024 thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached. Read less.. In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th February, 2024, inter alia approved as attached.

