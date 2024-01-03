Fabtech Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.94
2.79
2.79
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.21
79.46
64.14
44.28
Net Worth
124.15
82.25
66.93
44.29
Minority Interest
Debt
7.57
33.94
18.97
8.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.06
0
Total Liabilities
131.72
116.19
85.96
53.17
Fixed Assets
5.34
3.63
2.78
1.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.89
13.58
13.58
5.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.64
1.27
0
0.12
Networking Capital
43.45
73.86
44.74
16.43
Inventories
16.39
17.24
6.51
6.9
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
94.08
99.41
86.95
44.81
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
49.69
48.18
34.08
35.07
Sundry Creditors
-57.3
-54
-50.83
-26.36
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-59.41
-36.97
-31.97
-43.99
Cash
45.41
23.85
24.86
29.54
Total Assets
131.73
116.19
85.96
53.16
