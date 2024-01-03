iifl-logo

Fabtech Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.94

2.79

2.79

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

121.21

79.46

64.14

44.28

Net Worth

124.15

82.25

66.93

44.29

Minority Interest

Debt

7.57

33.94

18.97

8.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.06

0

Total Liabilities

131.72

116.19

85.96

53.17

Fixed Assets

5.34

3.63

2.78

1.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

35.89

13.58

13.58

5.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.64

1.27

0

0.12

Networking Capital

43.45

73.86

44.74

16.43

Inventories

16.39

17.24

6.51

6.9

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

94.08

99.41

86.95

44.81

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

49.69

48.18

34.08

35.07

Sundry Creditors

-57.3

-54

-50.83

-26.36

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-59.41

-36.97

-31.97

-43.99

Cash

45.41

23.85

24.86

29.54

Total Assets

131.73

116.19

85.96

53.16

