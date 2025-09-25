No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.94
2.79
2.79
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.21
79.46
64.14
44.28
Net Worth
124.15
82.25
66.93
44.29
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
226.14
193.8
257.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
226.14
193.8
257.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.64
9.75
3.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,678.4
|45.88
|5,05,968.27
|3,485.3
|0.92
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
347.7
|65.98
|72,496.15
|127.85
|0.49
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
42.41
|29.25
|25,611.4
|139.77
|0.71
|1,293.98
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
882.8
|71.54
|23,500.14
|36.83
|0.62
|4,029.94
|191.47
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,259.6
|28.48
|21,510.51
|200.76
|0.71
|5,039.74
|420.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Hemant Mohan Anavkar
Non Executive Director
Amjad Adam Arbani
Non Executive Director
Chirag H. Doshi
Independent Director
SHYAM NAGORAO KHANTE
Independent Director
Aparna Narendra Sharma
Independent Director
Naushad Panjwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neetu Sunil Buchasia
715 Janki Centre Off. Veera-,
Desai Road Andheri West,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91 226 159 2900
Website: http://www.fabtechnologies.com
Email: cs@fabtechnologies.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
