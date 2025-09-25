iifl-logo

Fabtech Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

Fabtech Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fabtech Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Sep, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.60%

Non-Promoter- 5.39%

Institutions: 5.39%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fabtech Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.94

2.79

2.79

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

121.21

79.46

64.14

44.28

Net Worth

124.15

82.25

66.93

44.29

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

226.14

193.8

257.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

226.14

193.8

257.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

5.64

9.75

3.97

Fabtech Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,678.4

45.885,05,968.273,485.30.9233,470.73522.68

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

347.7

65.9872,496.15127.850.493,925.341.36

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

42.41

29.2525,611.4139.770.711,293.9824.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

882.8

71.5423,500.1436.830.624,029.94191.47

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,259.6

28.4821,510.51200.760.715,039.74420.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fabtech Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Hemant Mohan Anavkar

Non Executive Director

Amjad Adam Arbani

Non Executive Director

Chirag H. Doshi

Independent Director

SHYAM NAGORAO KHANTE

Independent Director

Aparna Narendra Sharma

Independent Director

Naushad Panjwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neetu Sunil Buchasia

Registered Office

715 Janki Centre Off. Veera-,

Desai Road Andheri West,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: +91 226 159 2900

Website: http://www.fabtechnologies.com

Email: cs@fabtechnologies.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Fabtech Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Fabtech Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Fabtech Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Fabtech Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fabtech Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fabtech Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fabtech Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fabtech Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fabtech Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fabtech Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fabtech Technologies Ltd?

Fabtech Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fabtech Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fabtech Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

