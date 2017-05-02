Facor Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
20.65
20.65
20.65
20.65
Preference Capital
32.78
32.78
32.78
32.78
Reserves
-100.11
-85.85
-72.83
-44.79
Net Worth
-46.68
-32.42
-19.4
8.64
Minority Interest
Debt
85.1
82.12
92.24
84.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.42
49.7
72.84
92.81
Fixed Assets
41.9
46.07
50.64
53.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.34
3.34
4.4
4.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.81
-0.03
11.61
26.11
Inventories
7.84
10.43
45.54
31.33
Inventory Days
1,905.7
128.56
252.13
46.06
Sundry Debtors
3.01
4.06
12.44
10.89
Debtor Days
731.65
50.04
68.87
16.01
Other Current Assets
4.48
6.66
14.69
11.78
Sundry Creditors
-17.47
-17.45
-54.48
-25.4
Creditor Days
4,246.5
215.1
301.62
37.34
Other Current Liabilities
-4.67
-3.74
-6.58
-2.49
Cash
0
0.33
6.17
8.9
Total Assets
38.43
49.7
72.82
92.8
