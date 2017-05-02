Facor Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-14.26
-30.93
-28.04
-29.66
Depreciation
-4.18
-4.69
-5.37
-5.48
Tax paid
0
0
0
4.65
Working capital
-7.21
-16.48
-17.72
-1.14
Other operating items
Operating
-25.66
-52.1
-51.14
-31.63
Capital expenditure
0
0.62
2.48
0.41
Free cash flow
-25.66
-51.47
-48.66
-31.21
Equity raised
-171.69
-146.16
-89.57
-31.78
Investing
0
-1.06
0
0
Financing
31.52
55.08
65.55
78.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-165.83
-143.62
-72.68
15.91
