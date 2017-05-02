iifl-logo
Facor Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.27
(-3.57%)
May 2, 2017|12:06:38 PM

Facor Steels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-14.26

-30.93

-28.04

-29.66

Depreciation

-4.18

-4.69

-5.37

-5.48

Tax paid

0

0

0

4.65

Working capital

-7.21

-16.48

-17.72

-1.14

Other operating items

Operating

-25.66

-52.1

-51.14

-31.63

Capital expenditure

0

0.62

2.48

0.41

Free cash flow

-25.66

-51.47

-48.66

-31.21

Equity raised

-171.69

-146.16

-89.57

-31.78

Investing

0

-1.06

0

0

Financing

31.52

55.08

65.55

78.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-165.83

-143.62

-72.68

15.91

