Facor Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.27
(-3.57%)
May 2, 2017|12:06:38 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.5

29.61

65.92

248.25

yoy growth (%)

-94.92

-55.08

-73.44

-20.98

Raw materials

-1.19

-29.38

-35.74

-181.8

As % of sales

79.77

99.25

54.22

73.23

Employee costs

-3.02

-5.59

-10.86

-15.55

As % of sales

201.69

18.88

16.48

6.26

Other costs

-3.63

-13.88

-34.29

-65.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

241.85

46.87

52.01

26.41

Operating profit

-6.35

-19.25

-14.97

-14.67

OPM

-423.32

-65.02

-22.71

-5.91

Depreciation

-4.18

-4.69

-5.37

-5.48

Interest expense

-4.1

-7.81

-8.13

-10

Other income

0.38

0.82

0.44

0.5

Profit before tax

-14.26

-30.93

-28.04

-29.66

Taxes

0

0

0

4.65

Tax rate

0

0

0

-15.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.26

-30.93

-28.04

-25

Exceptional items

0

18.42

0

0

Net profit

-14.26

-12.51

-28.04

-25

yoy growth (%)

13.99

-55.39

12.15

188.61

NPM

-949.72

-42.25

-42.54

-10.07

