Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.5
29.61
65.92
248.25
yoy growth (%)
-94.92
-55.08
-73.44
-20.98
Raw materials
-1.19
-29.38
-35.74
-181.8
As % of sales
79.77
99.25
54.22
73.23
Employee costs
-3.02
-5.59
-10.86
-15.55
As % of sales
201.69
18.88
16.48
6.26
Other costs
-3.63
-13.88
-34.29
-65.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
241.85
46.87
52.01
26.41
Operating profit
-6.35
-19.25
-14.97
-14.67
OPM
-423.32
-65.02
-22.71
-5.91
Depreciation
-4.18
-4.69
-5.37
-5.48
Interest expense
-4.1
-7.81
-8.13
-10
Other income
0.38
0.82
0.44
0.5
Profit before tax
-14.26
-30.93
-28.04
-29.66
Taxes
0
0
0
4.65
Tax rate
0
0
0
-15.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.26
-30.93
-28.04
-25
Exceptional items
0
18.42
0
0
Net profit
-14.26
-12.51
-28.04
-25
yoy growth (%)
13.99
-55.39
12.15
188.61
NPM
-949.72
-42.25
-42.54
-10.07
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.