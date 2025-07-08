iifl-logo
Facor Steels Ltd Share Price Live

0.27
(-3.57%)
May 2, 2017|12:06:38 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.27
  • Day's High0.27
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.28
  • Day's Low0.27
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-4.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Facor Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.27

Prev. Close

0.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.27

Day's Low

0.27

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.05

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Facor Steels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Facor Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Facor Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:39 PM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 33.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Facor Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

20.65

20.65

20.65

20.65

Preference Capital

32.78

32.78

32.78

32.78

Reserves

-100.11

-85.85

-72.83

-44.79

Net Worth

-46.68

-32.42

-19.4

8.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.5

29.61

65.92

248.25

yoy growth (%)

-94.92

-55.08

-73.44

-20.98

Raw materials

-1.19

-29.38

-35.74

-181.8

As % of sales

79.77

99.25

54.22

73.23

Employee costs

-3.02

-5.59

-10.86

-15.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-14.26

-30.93

-28.04

-29.66

Depreciation

-4.18

-4.69

-5.37

-5.48

Tax paid

0

0

0

4.65

Working capital

-7.21

-16.48

-17.72

-1.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.92

-55.08

-73.44

-20.98

Op profit growth

-66.98

28.54

2.06

-478.84

EBIT growth

-56.06

16.12

1.29

2,382.34

Net profit growth

13.99

-55.39

12.15

188.61

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Facor Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,044.3

37.022,55,378.762,0470.3331,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.95

13.892,02,170.723,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

950.8

21.5296,989.98107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,923.8

43.1256,573.74813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

683.5

21.7156,304.65924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Facor Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Narayandas Saraf

Managing Director

Vinod Saraf

Director

Anurag Saraf

Independent Director

A S Kapre

Independent Director

M B Thaker

Independent Director

Mohandas Shenoy Adige

Independent Director

Keshaorao A Pardhi

Registered Office

46 A&B MIDC Industrial Estate,

Hingna Road,

Maharashtra - 440028

Tel: 91-7104-235701-08

Website: http://www.facorsteel.com

Email: info@facorsteel.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Facor Steels Limited is an India-based company engaged in the production of steel products. Its primary activity is the manufacture and sale of stainless steels and specialty steels. The Company uses ...
Reports by Facor Steels Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Facor Steels Ltd share price today?

The Facor Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Facor Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Facor Steels Ltd is ₹5.58 Cr. as of 02 May ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Facor Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Facor Steels Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 02 May ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Facor Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Facor Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Facor Steels Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 May ‘17

What is the CAGR of Facor Steels Ltd?

Facor Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.29%, 3 Years at -29.18%, 1 Year at -15.63%, 6 Month at -20.59%, 3 Month at -12.90% and 1 Month at -3.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Facor Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Facor Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.18 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 33.81 %

