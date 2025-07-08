Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹0.27
Prev. Close₹0.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.27
Day's Low₹0.27
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.05
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
20.65
20.65
20.65
20.65
Preference Capital
32.78
32.78
32.78
32.78
Reserves
-100.11
-85.85
-72.83
-44.79
Net Worth
-46.68
-32.42
-19.4
8.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.5
29.61
65.92
248.25
yoy growth (%)
-94.92
-55.08
-73.44
-20.98
Raw materials
-1.19
-29.38
-35.74
-181.8
As % of sales
79.77
99.25
54.22
73.23
Employee costs
-3.02
-5.59
-10.86
-15.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-14.26
-30.93
-28.04
-29.66
Depreciation
-4.18
-4.69
-5.37
-5.48
Tax paid
0
0
0
4.65
Working capital
-7.21
-16.48
-17.72
-1.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.92
-55.08
-73.44
-20.98
Op profit growth
-66.98
28.54
2.06
-478.84
EBIT growth
-56.06
16.12
1.29
2,382.34
Net profit growth
13.99
-55.39
12.15
188.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Narayandas Saraf
Managing Director
Vinod Saraf
Director
Anurag Saraf
Independent Director
A S Kapre
Independent Director
M B Thaker
Independent Director
Mohandas Shenoy Adige
Independent Director
Keshaorao A Pardhi
46 A&B MIDC Industrial Estate,
Hingna Road,
Maharashtra - 440028
Tel: 91-7104-235701-08
Website: http://www.facorsteel.com
Email: info@facorsteel.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Facor Steels Limited is an India-based company engaged in the production of steel products. Its primary activity is the manufacture and sale of stainless steels and specialty steels. The Company uses ...
