Facor Steels Ltd Summary

Facor Steels Limited is an India-based company engaged in the production of steel products. Its primary activity is the manufacture and sale of stainless steels and specialty steels. The Company uses a number of technological equipments during the process, including electric arc furnace, induction furnace, cored wire injection and electromagnetic stirrer, among others. Facor Steels Limited caters for such industries as automobile and auto component industry, boilers, construction, engineering components, fasteners industry, forging, petrochemical, railway springs, surgical equipment industry, as well as tool, valve and sugar industries. The Companys product portfolio includes stainless steel, alloy steel, valve steel, free cutting steel, semi free cutting steel, silico manganese steel, carbon manganese steel and carbon steel. Facor Steels Limited was incorporated in the year 2004. The Company belongs to FACOR Group owned by Saraf Family.