Falcon Tyres Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Equity Capital
38.74
38.74
38.74
17.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.78
235.73
235.41
179.73
Net Worth
258.52
274.47
274.15
196.77
Minority Interest
Debt
727.5
797.1
623.02
447.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.83
14.83
23.69
9.92
Total Liabilities
1,000.85
1,086.4
920.86
654.43
Fixed Assets
808.11
807.87
641.73
238.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.07
11.08
88.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
8.86
2.28
Networking Capital
188.4
274.05
234.7
297.03
Inventories
4.66
65.89
95.36
91.4
Inventory Days
38.41
37.03
Sundry Debtors
17.02
55.74
68.52
113.84
Debtor Days
27.6
46.13
Other Current Assets
274.03
280.58
291.02
285.96
Sundry Creditors
-33.83
-51.21
-83.05
-79.7
Creditor Days
33.45
32.29
Other Current Liabilities
-73.48
-76.95
-137.15
-114.47
Cash
4.28
4.42
24.49
27.8
Total Assets
1,000.86
1,086.41
920.86
654.43
