SectorTyres
Open₹6.7
Prev. Close₹6.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹6.7
Day's Low₹6.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.57
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Equity Capital
38.74
38.74
38.74
17.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.78
235.73
235.41
179.73
Net Worth
258.52
274.47
274.15
196.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
905.95
900.72
yoy growth (%)
0.58
Raw materials
-634.66
-627.1
As % of sales
70.05
69.62
Employee costs
-54.22
-49.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
15.18
49.54
Depreciation
-18.05
-8.52
Tax paid
-7.19
-20.56
Working capital
-57.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.58
Op profit growth
-2.76
EBIT growth
-15.15
Net profit growth
-303.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
66.31
1,198.66
1,059.88
882.51
180.41
Excise Duty
0
0
83.13
62.18
25.21
Net Sales
66.31
1,198.66
976.73
820.32
155.19
Other Operating Income
2.61
8.17
0
0
0
Other Income
106.61
1.3
8.68
6.01
1.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,814.9
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,420.55
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.9
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,177.85
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.55
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Falcon Tyres Ltd
Summary
Acquired by the Shaw Wallace group through its subsidiary and associate companies in 1987, Falcon Tyres started operations in 1975. It was running profitably till 1982, after which its performance suffered due to a non-remunerative product-mix, outmoded technology and factors like recession in the automobile industry, etc. Continuously incurring cash losses, the company came under the purview of the BIFR. Shaw Wallace worked out a professional plan soon after acquiring it. Dunlop India, an associate company of the group, extended technical, marketing and managerial support and the erstwhile BIFR company turned around. The company has its manufacturing plant at Mysore. At present, it manufactures tyres and tubes for scooters, mopeds, motor cycles, auto rickshaws and animal-drawn vehicles. The company has a technical and marketing tie-up with a Korean company to manufacture hi-tech automotive international quality butyl tubes. Falcon sells 70% of its production to OEMs; its client list includes Bajaj, Hero Honda, Escorts, etc. In 1994-95, the company came out of the purview of the BIFR after posting a profit. It has diversified by manufacturing four-wheeler tyres and radial car tyres. In 1995-96, the company was implementing the expansion of tyre and tube capacity by 6.5 lac. The loan is provided by KSIIDC, banks, internal accurals. The company has also entered into the allied field of passenger car tyre. The company has increased the installed capacity of two and three wheeler
