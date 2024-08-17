iifl-logo-icon 1
Falcon Tyres Ltd Share Price

6.7
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Falcon Tyres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

6.7

Prev. Close

6.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

6.7

Day's Low

6.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.57

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Falcon Tyres Ltd Corporate Action

Falcon Tyres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Falcon Tyres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 AM
Jun-2016Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.85%

Foreign: 0.85%

Indian: 1.26%

Non-Promoter- 26.75%

Institutions: 26.74%

Non-Institutions: 71.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Falcon Tyres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Sep-2012Sep-2011

Equity Capital

38.74

38.74

38.74

17.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

219.78

235.73

235.41

179.73

Net Worth

258.52

274.47

274.15

196.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

905.95

900.72

yoy growth (%)

0.58

Raw materials

-634.66

-627.1

As % of sales

70.05

69.62

Employee costs

-54.22

-49.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

15.18

49.54

Depreciation

-18.05

-8.52

Tax paid

-7.19

-20.56

Working capital

-57.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarSep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.58

Op profit growth

-2.76

EBIT growth

-15.15

Net profit growth

-303.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Sept-2011Sept-2010Mar-2004

Gross Sales

66.31

1,198.66

1,059.88

882.51

180.41

Excise Duty

0

0

83.13

62.18

25.21

Net Sales

66.31

1,198.66

976.73

820.32

155.19

Other Operating Income

2.61

8.17

0

0

0

Other Income

106.61

1.3

8.68

6.01

1.73

Falcon Tyres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,814.9

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,420.55

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.9

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,177.85

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.55

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Falcon Tyres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Falcon Tyres Ltd

Summary

Acquired by the Shaw Wallace group through its subsidiary and associate companies in 1987, Falcon Tyres started operations in 1975. It was running profitably till 1982, after which its performance suffered due to a non-remunerative product-mix, outmoded technology and factors like recession in the automobile industry, etc. Continuously incurring cash losses, the company came under the purview of the BIFR. Shaw Wallace worked out a professional plan soon after acquiring it. Dunlop India, an associate company of the group, extended technical, marketing and managerial support and the erstwhile BIFR company turned around. The company has its manufacturing plant at Mysore. At present, it manufactures tyres and tubes for scooters, mopeds, motor cycles, auto rickshaws and animal-drawn vehicles. The company has a technical and marketing tie-up with a Korean company to manufacture hi-tech automotive international quality butyl tubes. Falcon sells 70% of its production to OEMs; its client list includes Bajaj, Hero Honda, Escorts, etc. In 1994-95, the company came out of the purview of the BIFR after posting a profit. It has diversified by manufacturing four-wheeler tyres and radial car tyres. In 1995-96, the company was implementing the expansion of tyre and tube capacity by 6.5 lac. The loan is provided by KSIIDC, banks, internal accurals. The company has also entered into the allied field of passenger car tyre. The company has increased the installed capacity of two and three wheeler
