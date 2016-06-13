iifl-logo-icon 1
Falcon Tyres Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.7
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

905.95

900.72

yoy growth (%)

0.58

Raw materials

-634.66

-627.1

As % of sales

70.05

69.62

Employee costs

-54.22

-49.28

As % of sales

5.98

5.47

Other costs

-151.62

-157.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.73

17.43

Operating profit

65.44

67.3

OPM

7.22

7.47

Depreciation

-18.05

-8.52

Interest expense

-41.72

-17.52

Other income

9.51

8.28

Profit before tax

15.18

49.54

Taxes

-7.19

-20.56

Tax rate

-47.39

-41.49

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

7.98

28.98

Exceptional items

-66.97

0

Net profit

-58.98

28.98

yoy growth (%)

-303.5

NPM

-6.51

3.21

