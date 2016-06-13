Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
905.95
900.72
yoy growth (%)
0.58
Raw materials
-634.66
-627.1
As % of sales
70.05
69.62
Employee costs
-54.22
-49.28
As % of sales
5.98
5.47
Other costs
-151.62
-157.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.73
17.43
Operating profit
65.44
67.3
OPM
7.22
7.47
Depreciation
-18.05
-8.52
Interest expense
-41.72
-17.52
Other income
9.51
8.28
Profit before tax
15.18
49.54
Taxes
-7.19
-20.56
Tax rate
-47.39
-41.49
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
7.98
28.98
Exceptional items
-66.97
0
Net profit
-58.98
28.98
yoy growth (%)
-303.5
NPM
-6.51
3.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.