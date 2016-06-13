Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.52
0.16
Op profit growth
1.21
-2.93
EBIT growth
-6.86
-14.04
Net profit growth
-107.02
-415.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.6
6.78
6.99
EBIT margin
4.33
5.69
6.64
Net profit margin
0.33
-5.78
1.83
RoCE
5.19
6.54
RoNW
0.36
-5.65
RoA
0.09
-1.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.34
0
4.97
Dividend per share
0
0
1.75
Cash EPS
-2.67
-10.02
1.47
Book value per share
35.42
35.38
66.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
57.64
0
7.06
P/CEPS
-7.33
-2.36
23.87
P/B
0.55
0.66
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
12.11
8.85
8.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
39.5
Tax payout
0
-32.35
-53.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.03
35.74
Inventory days
24.55
38.16
Creditor days
-19.68
-38.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.08
-1.33
-2.43
Net debt / equity
2.82
2.18
2.25
Net debt / op. profit
11.56
9.03
7.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.98
-70.37
-67.67
Employee costs
-7.53
-6.1
-6.48
Other costs
-15.87
-16.74
-18.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.