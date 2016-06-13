iifl-logo-icon 1
Falcon Tyres Ltd Key Ratios

6.7
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Sep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.52

0.16

Op profit growth

1.21

-2.93

EBIT growth

-6.86

-14.04

Net profit growth

-107.02

-415.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.6

6.78

6.99

EBIT margin

4.33

5.69

6.64

Net profit margin

0.33

-5.78

1.83

RoCE

5.19

6.54

RoNW

0.36

-5.65

RoA

0.09

-1.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.34

0

4.97

Dividend per share

0

0

1.75

Cash EPS

-2.67

-10.02

1.47

Book value per share

35.42

35.38

66.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

57.64

0

7.06

P/CEPS

-7.33

-2.36

23.87

P/B

0.55

0.66

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

12.11

8.85

8.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

39.5

Tax payout

0

-32.35

-53.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.03

35.74

Inventory days

24.55

38.16

Creditor days

-19.68

-38.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.08

-1.33

-2.43

Net debt / equity

2.82

2.18

2.25

Net debt / op. profit

11.56

9.03

7.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.98

-70.37

-67.67

Employee costs

-7.53

-6.1

-6.48

Other costs

-15.87

-16.74

-18.84

