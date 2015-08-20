iifl-logo-icon 1
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

0.58
(-1.69%)
Aug 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

7.73

7.73

7.73

7.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.64

-6.64

-6.63

-4.99

Net Worth

1.09

1.09

1.1

2.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.09

1.09

1.1

2.74

Fixed Assets

0.65

0.69

0.72

0.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.49

0.49

0.51

2.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.05

-0.09

-0.26

-0.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.25

0.25

0.22

0.21

Debtor Days

96.19

99.88

69.7

195.3

Other Current Assets

0.7

0.7

0.58

0.6

Sundry Creditors

-0.95

-0.98

-1.02

-1.09

Creditor Days

365.52

391.54

323.17

1,013.74

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0

0.12

0.19

Total Assets

1.09

1.09

1.09

2.75

