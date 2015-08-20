Fast Track Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
7.73
7.73
7.73
7.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.64
-6.64
-6.63
-4.99
Net Worth
1.09
1.09
1.1
2.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.09
1.09
1.1
2.74
Fixed Assets
0.65
0.69
0.72
0.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.49
0.49
0.51
2.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.05
-0.09
-0.26
-0.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.25
0.25
0.22
0.21
Debtor Days
96.19
99.88
69.7
195.3
Other Current Assets
0.7
0.7
0.58
0.6
Sundry Creditors
-0.95
-0.98
-1.02
-1.09
Creditor Days
365.52
391.54
323.17
1,013.74
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0
0.12
0.19
Total Assets
1.09
1.09
1.09
2.75
