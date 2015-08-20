Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.94
0.91
1.15
0.39
yoy growth (%)
3.83
-20.69
193.53
197.61
Raw materials
-0.8
-0.75
-1.07
-0.38
As % of sales
84.44
82.94
93.32
97.22
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
As % of sales
5.05
5.25
3.99
7.38
Other costs
-0.06
-0.07
-1.63
-4.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.18
7.7
142.04
1,267.79
Operating profit
0.03
0.03
-1.6
-4.99
OPM
3.31
4.09
-139.36
-1,272.4
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
-1.64
-5.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
-1.64
-5.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
-1.64
-5.03
yoy growth (%)
378.98
-99.93
-67.3
-6,04,370.14
NPM
-0.51
-0.11
-143.02
-1,283.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.