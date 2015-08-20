iifl-logo-icon 1
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.58
(-1.69%)
Aug 20, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.94

0.91

1.15

0.39

yoy growth (%)

3.83

-20.69

193.53

197.61

Raw materials

-0.8

-0.75

-1.07

-0.38

As % of sales

84.44

82.94

93.32

97.22

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

As % of sales

5.05

5.25

3.99

7.38

Other costs

-0.06

-0.07

-1.63

-4.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.18

7.7

142.04

1,267.79

Operating profit

0.03

0.03

-1.6

-4.99

OPM

3.31

4.09

-139.36

-1,272.4

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

-1.64

-5.03

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

-1.64

-5.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

-1.64

-5.03

yoy growth (%)

378.98

-99.93

-67.3

-6,04,370.14

NPM

-0.51

-0.11

-143.02

-1,283.96

