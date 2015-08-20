Fast Track Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
-1.64
-5.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
0.05
-0.03
-0.49
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
0.01
-1.71
-5.57
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.01
0.01
-1.71
-5.57
Equity raised
-13.27
-13.26
-9.97
0.09
Investing
0
-0.02
-1.57
-4.5
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.28
-13.27
-13.26
-9.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.