Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.58
Prev. Close₹0.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.58
Day's Low₹0.58
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
7.73
7.73
7.73
7.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.64
-6.64
-6.63
-4.99
Net Worth
1.09
1.09
1.1
2.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.94
0.91
1.15
0.39
yoy growth (%)
3.83
-20.69
193.53
197.61
Raw materials
-0.8
-0.75
-1.07
-0.38
As % of sales
84.44
82.94
93.32
97.22
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
-1.64
-5.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
0.05
-0.03
-0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.83
-20.69
193.53
197.61
Op profit growth
-16.03
-102.33
-67.84
-10,173.42
EBIT growth
2,344.31
-99.99
-67.3
-2,43,739.91
Net profit growth
378.98
-99.93
-67.3
-6,04,370.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shitalben M Kadam
Independent Director
Naresh N Shah
Independent Director
Vimala S Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fast Track Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Fast Track Entertainment was incorporated in the year 1993. The company operates in the entertainment and media industry in India. It focuses on digital post production of films. The company is based in Vadodara, India. It intends to set up film processing business that includes the digital post production of films.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.