Fast Track Entertainment Ltd Share Price

0.58
(-1.69%)
Aug 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.58

Prev. Close

0.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.58

Day's Low

0.58

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

7.73

7.73

7.73

7.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.64

-6.64

-6.63

-4.99

Net Worth

1.09

1.09

1.1

2.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.94

0.91

1.15

0.39

yoy growth (%)

3.83

-20.69

193.53

197.61

Raw materials

-0.8

-0.75

-1.07

-0.38

As % of sales

84.44

82.94

93.32

97.22

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

-1.64

-5.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

0.05

-0.03

-0.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.83

-20.69

193.53

197.61

Op profit growth

-16.03

-102.33

-67.84

-10,173.42

EBIT growth

2,344.31

-99.99

-67.3

-2,43,739.91

Net profit growth

378.98

-99.93

-67.3

-6,04,370.14

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fast Track Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shitalben M Kadam

Independent Director

Naresh N Shah

Independent Director

Vimala S Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fast Track Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Fast Track Entertainment was incorporated in the year 1993. The company operates in the entertainment and media industry in India. It focuses on digital post production of films. The company is based in Vadodara, India. It intends to set up film processing business that includes the digital post production of films.
