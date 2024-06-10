|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Jul 2024
|27 May 2024
|Approved draft notice convening the 13th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 02, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Audio Visual means. 13th AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024) We are submitting the voting results of 13th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.