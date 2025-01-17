Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.44
6.18
Op profit growth
-15.8
-3.84
EBIT growth
-14.92
-14.78
Net profit growth
-21.3
-9.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.33
4.02
4.44
EBIT margin
3.42
4.08
5.09
Net profit margin
2.3
2.96
3.47
RoCE
14.44
19.22
RoNW
2.53
3.64
RoA
2.42
3.48
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.64
2.08
2.29
Dividend per share
0
0
2.75
Cash EPS
1.41
1.85
2.1
Book value per share
16.73
15.11
13.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.77
4.14
5.53
P/CEPS
4.36
4.64
6.03
P/B
0.36
0.57
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
2.91
4
4.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
133.22
Tax payout
-29.71
-23.77
-30.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.38
43.43
Inventory days
74.12
61.73
Creditor days
-61.65
-58.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-32.56
-26.71
-145.56
Net debt / equity
-0.03
0.04
-0.16
Net debt / op. profit
-0.27
0.22
-0.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.89
-82.88
-84.31
Employee costs
-7.16
-6.99
-6.54
Other costs
-6.6
-6.09
-4.69
No Record Found
