Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd Key Ratios

85
(-0.58%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.44

6.18

Op profit growth

-15.8

-3.84

EBIT growth

-14.92

-14.78

Net profit growth

-21.3

-9.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.33

4.02

4.44

EBIT margin

3.42

4.08

5.09

Net profit margin

2.3

2.96

3.47

RoCE

14.44

19.22

RoNW

2.53

3.64

RoA

2.42

3.48

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.64

2.08

2.29

Dividend per share

0

0

2.75

Cash EPS

1.41

1.85

2.1

Book value per share

16.73

15.11

13.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.77

4.14

5.53

P/CEPS

4.36

4.64

6.03

P/B

0.36

0.57

0.97

EV/EBIDTA

2.91

4

4.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

133.22

Tax payout

-29.71

-23.77

-30.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.38

43.43

Inventory days

74.12

61.73

Creditor days

-61.65

-58.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-32.56

-26.71

-145.56

Net debt / equity

-0.03

0.04

-0.16

Net debt / op. profit

-0.27

0.22

-0.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.89

-82.88

-84.31

Employee costs

-7.16

-6.99

-6.54

Other costs

-6.6

-6.09

-4.69

