Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd Share Price

79.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open83
  • Day's High83.58
  • 52 Wk High115.7
  • Prev. Close79.5
  • Day's Low79.5
  • 52 Wk Low 44.84
  • Turnover (lac)20.67
  • P/E25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.64
  • EPS3.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87.16
  • Div. Yield2.83
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

83

Prev. Close

79.5

Turnover(Lac.)

20.67

Day's High

83.58

Day's Low

79.5

52 Week's High

115.7

52 Week's Low

44.84

Book Value

21.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87.16

P/E

25

EPS

3.18

Divi. Yield

2.83

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.45%

Non-Promoter- 27.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.22

8.22

8.22

8.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.51

11.93

8.49

5.48

Net Worth

23.73

20.15

16.71

13.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.58

55.95

52.55

45.16

yoy growth (%)

1.11

6.47

16.36

20.16

Raw materials

-47.2

-46.7

-45.1

-38.8

As % of sales

83.42

83.47

85.81

85.91

Employee costs

-3.93

-3.78

-2.9

-2.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.86

2.19

2.99

1.63

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.12

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.52

-0.8

-0.52

Working capital

0.79

0.6

3.29

0.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.11

6.47

16.36

20.16

Op profit growth

-16.56

6.54

74.52

-32.71

EBIT growth

-15.62

-24.45

83.11

-19.49

Net profit growth

-21.61

-23.69

96.55

-17.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

75.13

57.95

57.07

53.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

75.13

57.95

57.07

53.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.02

0.06

0.14

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ketan Khant

Whole-time Director

Anjali Khant

Whole-time Director

Ashfak Mulla

Independent Director

Abhay Nalawade

Independent Director

Yogesh Tavkar

Independent Director

Haresh Malusare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Keshmira Behram Behramkamdin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd

Summary

FiltraConsultantsand EngineersLimitedwas incorporated on May 24, 2011 in Mumbai. TheCompanymainly dealsin trading and manufacturing activity of water treatment system business such as Membrane, Multi port Valves, Dosing System, Electronic Dosing Pump, Cartridge, Pressure Vessels, Tank, Pump, Ph Meter, Orp Meter, Rota Meters, Conductivity Meter, UV Purifiers, High pressure pumps, pressure switch, level switch and such other items used for industrial water treatment plant. The Company operates its business in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Indore. The Company is one stop solution for all water treatment components, providing wide range of components and spares, gives advantage and freedom to clients to choose products and spares parts as per their requirement. In addition to that, the Company also assembles the parts and sale of customized products as per the customers needs.The Company commenced business in July, 2011. In 2012-13, it supplied remote monitoring panels and SMS based advanced RO Panelsto vendors supplying water plants to the Government in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. It made arrangements with HM Digital Instruments, Korea for distribution of their instruments in western region and made further arrangements with Initiative Engineering, EMBARK, Aster Technologies Ace Hygiene Products Private Limited. In March 2015, the Company made a public issue by allotting 7,41,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.11 Cr
Company FAQs

What is the Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd is ₹87.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd is 25 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd is ₹44.84 and ₹115.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd?

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.06%, 3 Years at 77.36%, 1 Year at 70.97%, 6 Month at -7.78%, 3 Month at -6.47% and 1 Month at 1.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.55 %

