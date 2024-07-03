Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹83
Prev. Close₹79.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.67
Day's High₹83.58
Day's Low₹79.5
52 Week's High₹115.7
52 Week's Low₹44.84
Book Value₹21.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87.16
P/E25
EPS3.18
Divi. Yield2.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.22
8.22
8.22
8.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.51
11.93
8.49
5.48
Net Worth
23.73
20.15
16.71
13.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.58
55.95
52.55
45.16
yoy growth (%)
1.11
6.47
16.36
20.16
Raw materials
-47.2
-46.7
-45.1
-38.8
As % of sales
83.42
83.47
85.81
85.91
Employee costs
-3.93
-3.78
-2.9
-2.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.86
2.19
2.99
1.63
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.52
-0.8
-0.52
Working capital
0.79
0.6
3.29
0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.11
6.47
16.36
20.16
Op profit growth
-16.56
6.54
74.52
-32.71
EBIT growth
-15.62
-24.45
83.11
-19.49
Net profit growth
-21.61
-23.69
96.55
-17.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
75.13
57.95
57.07
53.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
75.13
57.95
57.07
53.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.02
0.06
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ketan Khant
Whole-time Director
Anjali Khant
Whole-time Director
Ashfak Mulla
Independent Director
Abhay Nalawade
Independent Director
Yogesh Tavkar
Independent Director
Haresh Malusare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Keshmira Behram Behramkamdin
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd
Summary
FiltraConsultantsand EngineersLimitedwas incorporated on May 24, 2011 in Mumbai. TheCompanymainly dealsin trading and manufacturing activity of water treatment system business such as Membrane, Multi port Valves, Dosing System, Electronic Dosing Pump, Cartridge, Pressure Vessels, Tank, Pump, Ph Meter, Orp Meter, Rota Meters, Conductivity Meter, UV Purifiers, High pressure pumps, pressure switch, level switch and such other items used for industrial water treatment plant. The Company operates its business in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Indore. The Company is one stop solution for all water treatment components, providing wide range of components and spares, gives advantage and freedom to clients to choose products and spares parts as per their requirement. In addition to that, the Company also assembles the parts and sale of customized products as per the customers needs.The Company commenced business in July, 2011. In 2012-13, it supplied remote monitoring panels and SMS based advanced RO Panelsto vendors supplying water plants to the Government in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. It made arrangements with HM Digital Instruments, Korea for distribution of their instruments in western region and made further arrangements with Initiative Engineering, EMBARK, Aster Technologies Ace Hygiene Products Private Limited. In March 2015, the Company made a public issue by allotting 7,41,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.11 Cr
Read More
The Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd is ₹87.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd is 25 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd is ₹44.84 and ₹115.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.06%, 3 Years at 77.36%, 1 Year at 70.97%, 6 Month at -7.78%, 3 Month at -6.47% and 1 Month at 1.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.