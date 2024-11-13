Filtra Consultants And Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Annual Audited Financial Statement of Company comprising of the Balance Sheet as at 31.03.24 Statement of Profit & Loss and Cash Flow Statement for FY ended on that date together with Notes thereon and consider draft Auditors Report thereon. 2. The Standalone Audited Financial Results of Company for half year and FY ended 31.03.24 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow Statement as prescribed u/r 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations and consider the draft Auditors Report thereon. 3. Increase in Authorised Share Capital and alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 4. Seek approval of the Members for capitalization of profit and free reserves for issue of bonus shares and fix record date for the same. 5. Declare the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any and to fix the record date for the same. 6. Day date time and venue of Thirteenth Annual General Meeting. 7. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. Board approves and recommend the final dividend to the members at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024) Board appoints statutory auditor subject to the approval of the members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) The Board approves increase in authorized capital of the company, subject to members approval which needs alteration in Share capital clause of Memorandum of Association. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)