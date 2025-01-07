Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.58
55.95
52.55
45.16
yoy growth (%)
1.11
6.47
16.36
20.16
Raw materials
-47.2
-46.7
-45.1
-38.8
As % of sales
83.42
83.47
85.81
85.91
Employee costs
-3.93
-3.78
-2.9
-2.4
As % of sales
6.96
6.76
5.52
5.33
Other costs
-3.57
-3.22
-2.44
-2.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.31
5.76
4.65
6.07
Operating profit
1.86
2.23
2.1
1.2
OPM
3.3
4
3.99
2.66
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.12
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.07
-0.01
0
Other income
0.21
0.19
1.03
0.56
Profit before tax
1.86
2.19
2.99
1.63
Taxes
-0.55
-0.52
-0.8
-0.52
Tax rate
-29.75
-23.8
-26.78
-31.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.31
1.67
2.19
1.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.31
1.67
2.19
1.11
yoy growth (%)
-21.61
-23.69
96.55
-17.61
NPM
2.31
2.98
4.16
2.46
