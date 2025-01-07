iifl-logo-icon 1
Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83.01
(4.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.58

55.95

52.55

45.16

yoy growth (%)

1.11

6.47

16.36

20.16

Raw materials

-47.2

-46.7

-45.1

-38.8

As % of sales

83.42

83.47

85.81

85.91

Employee costs

-3.93

-3.78

-2.9

-2.4

As % of sales

6.96

6.76

5.52

5.33

Other costs

-3.57

-3.22

-2.44

-2.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.31

5.76

4.65

6.07

Operating profit

1.86

2.23

2.1

1.2

OPM

3.3

4

3.99

2.66

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.12

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.07

-0.01

0

Other income

0.21

0.19

1.03

0.56

Profit before tax

1.86

2.19

2.99

1.63

Taxes

-0.55

-0.52

-0.8

-0.52

Tax rate

-29.75

-23.8

-26.78

-31.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.31

1.67

2.19

1.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.31

1.67

2.19

1.11

yoy growth (%)

-21.61

-23.69

96.55

-17.61

NPM

2.31

2.98

4.16

2.46

